Statistical arbitration - page 8

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СанСаныч Фоменко:
Where should cointegration go? I think they gave a Nobel for it...
hehe
 
Necroposters can play around with the pseudo stationarity in the attache :)

It takes a lot of money to maintain stationarity, and it won't be much different from martin ...

The vertical line is OOS.


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Andy Sanders:
Necroposters can play around with the pseudo stationarity in the attache :)

It takes a lot of money to maintain stationarity and it won't be much different from martin ...

The vertical line is OOS


How does this nonsense relate to statistical arbitrage?

 
Дмитрий:

How does this nonsense relate to statistical arbitrage?

I guess the above attachment is a pseudo-stationary series for which the statistics are already in place.

and actually you should start from here at least.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2646

If you have something more than emotional - nonsense, then tell me. so far, it's just words... words

Портфельная торговля в MetaTrader 4
Портфельная торговля в MetaTrader 4
  • 2016.09.08
  • transcendreamer
  • www.mql5.com
В статье обсуждаются принципы портфельной торговли и особенности применения к валютному рынку. Рассматриваются несколько простых математических моделей для формирования портфеля. Приводятся примеры практической реализации портфельной торговли в MetaTrader 4: портфельный индикатор и советник для полуавтоматической торговли. Описываются элементы торговых стратегий, их достоинства и "подводные камни".
 
ivanivan_11:

I guess that the above attachment, the PCA counts a pseudo-stationary series, for which the statistics are already in effect.

In fact, you should at least start here.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2646

If you have something more than emotional - nonsense, then tell me. so far, it's just words... words

Ah, I get it! The afftar of the post read the word "statistical" in the term statistical arbitrage and thought that if stationarity is a statistical term, then all games around it automatically refer to statistical arbitrage....
 

that's how he calculated it. and that's how everyone else calculated it too.)))

As a trading strategy, statistical arbitrage is a heavily quantitative and computational approach to equity trading. It involves data mining and statistical methods, as well as automated trading systems.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Statistical_arbitrage

Statistical arbitrage - Wikipedia
Statistical arbitrage - Wikipedia
  • en.wikipedia.org
In the world of finance and investments, statistical arbitrage is used in two related but distinct ways: In academic literature, "statistical arbitrage" is opposed to (deterministic) arbitrage.[1] In deterministic arbitrage, a sure profit can be obtained from being long some securities and short others. In statistical arbitrage, there is a...
[Deleted]  
СанСаныч Фоменко:
Where should cointegration go? It's a Nobel Prize winner, isn't it?
Hasn't it been placed on the Moscow Exchange with your academic knowledge of econometrics?
 
Ром:
Hasn't it been placed on the stock exchange with your academic knowledge of econometrics?
All simple cases are snapped up by hard hfts, and complex cases need something more academic knowledge.
[Deleted]  
Комбинатор:
All simple cases are snapped up by the hardcore hftschilds, and complex ones need something more academic.

I, as a staunch ass-kisser, think that the problem of hardened academics is their desire to find a beautiful, elegant, universal solution to any problem and nothing but that.

 

in general, initially, statistical arbitrage was a rather thought-provoking strategy.

i can't help but wonder what i should do? where should i put it?

StatisticalArbitrage: High Frequency Pairs Trading

Statistical Arbitrage in High Frequency Trading Based on Limit Order Book Dynamics

etc.


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