Statistical arbitration - page 8
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Where should cointegration go? I think they gave a Nobel for it...
It takes a lot of money to maintain stationarity, and it won't be much different from martin ...
The vertical line is OOS.
Necroposters can play around with the pseudo stationarity in the attache :)
It takes a lot of money to maintain stationarity and it won't be much different from martin ...
The vertical line is OOS
How does this nonsense relate to statistical arbitrage?
How does this nonsense relate to statistical arbitrage?
I guess the above attachment is a pseudo-stationary series for which the statistics are already in place.
and actually you should start from here at least.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2646
If you have something more than emotional - nonsense, then tell me. so far, it's just words... words
I guess that the above attachment, the PCA counts a pseudo-stationary series, for which the statistics are already in effect.
In fact, you should at least start here.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2646
If you have something more than emotional - nonsense, then tell me. so far, it's just words... words
that's how he calculated it. and that's how everyone else calculated it too.)))
As a trading strategy, statistical arbitrage is a heavily quantitative and computational approach to equity trading. It involves data mining and statistical methods, as well as automated trading systems.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Statistical_arbitrage
Where should cointegration go? It's a Nobel Prize winner, isn't it?
Hasn't it been placed on the stock exchange with your academic knowledge of econometrics?
All simple cases are snapped up by the hardcore hftschilds, and complex ones need something more academic.
I, as a staunch ass-kisser, think that the problem of hardened academics is their desire to find a beautiful, elegant, universal solution to any problem and nothing but that.
in general, initially, statistical arbitrage was a rather thought-provoking strategy.
i can't help but wonder what i should do? where should i put it?
StatisticalArbitrage: High Frequency Pairs Trading
Statistical Arbitrage in High Frequency Trading Based on Limit Order Book Dynamics
etc.