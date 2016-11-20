Statistical arbitration - page 7
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Everyone is looking for a quotient in order to overlap one pair with another.
Don't sweat it, the ratio is cross...
The rest is utopia.
Pair trading is NOT statistical arbitrage
Everyone is looking for a quotient in order to overlap one pair with another.
Don't sweat it, the ratio is cross...
The rest is utopia.
forget about forex)) the pairs came with the funds, and the stock does not have a cross))
Well, don't use crosses in forex either and everything will be tip-top.
Better yet, choose only one currency pair, because the cross will do its harm even if you do not trade it.
The same goes for trading in different accounts, but on different pairs - it's a hassle.
so since 2010 (when the crosses appeared + 5-digit + removed the information onmonetary aggregates from free access for USD), there is no arbitrage in forex.
In short, it's
In short, it is
normal, adequate forex trading is a maximum of +3% per month and there it is.
it's the same for funds.
Where should cointegration go? I think they gave a Nobel Prize for it...
I gave an example of a study once before
goo.gl/RzU7kG
in short
Чтобы лучше понять разрушение стационарности, посмотрим как деградирует доходность (в годом выражении) при переходе от in-sample к out-of-sample
ins_vs_oos_density
откуда видно, что кроме того что доходность OOS колеблится около нуля, так еще и имеет толстый хвост слева (что в терминах динамики спредов означает, что спред после длительного периода возврата к среднему резко меняет свое поведение на трендовое).
Какой можно сделать вывод на данном этапе – в среднем получается, что четыре года стационарной динамики поведения взвешенной корзины стоков не говорят ровным счетом ничего о дальнейшем ее поведении в части сохранения ею своих конечных моментов.