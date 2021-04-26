Questions from a "dummy" - page 33
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i>=0
It is not possible to select a position. For example:
There is an error in the logbook:
How to do it correctly?
It is not possible to select a position. For example:
Correct the error first, do not confuse order type and position type:
It is not possible to select a position. For example:
There is an error in the logbook:
How to do it correctly?
It would be easier for you to ask where you got it wrong...
To make it work, the construct
if(PositionSelect(SymbolName(count,true))) should be replaced with:
if(PositionSelect(PositionGetSymbol(count))
and further you confuseENUM_ORDER_TYPE with ENUM_POSITION_TYPE
Correct the error first, don't confuse order type and position type:
Vladix:
It would be easier for you to ask where you are not mistaken...
Please advise how to solve this problem:
I am developing Expert Advisors, libraries and indicators for MT5 on two computers.
What is the easiest way to organize the transfer of developments from one computer to another, preferably with automatic synchronization. I.e. to automatically take the freshest file and replicate it.
Computers are on the same network. There is a shared folder which is shared over the internet.
use VCS
I didn't specify Windows7 computers. The hardest part is figuring out how it stacks files in the file system. With XP it was all clear, there was one directory where everything was, but here everything is scattered.
It would have been easier for you to ask where you got it right...
To make it work, the construct
if(PositionSelect(SymbolName(count,true))) should be replaced with:
if(PositionSelect(PositionGetSymbol(count))
I looked at the different variants and noticed that they are all identical in terms of the end result. That is, each of these options:
... will return the same result.
And in my case it didn't affect the result in any way))) Finished the script:
Now everything works correctly. Variants mentioned above are commented out and you can compare. The result is always the same in the log: