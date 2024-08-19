MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No one wants to try it out on my power? )))))
Or is it not all up and running yet?
Not everything is up and running yet. We will launch the functions step by step, now we have opened the interface.
For now you can watch your agents in your profile at MQL5.com, in the "Agents" section.
Not everything is up and running yet. We will launch the functions step by step, now we have opened the interface.
For now you can monitor your agents in your profile on MQL5.com in the "Agents" section.
When will the service be officially launched, at least approximately?
The next build will already show the cloud servers and the available resources. Over several builds, step by step, we will enable all the features.
We have launched five MetaTrader 5 Cloud Servers in different parts of the world to balance the load:
Soon they will start showing available resources in the "Hardware" column as "348 of 1456 agents are available".
At first, the system will work in internal testing mode, and then we will start public testing. For now you can register your agents in the MQL5 Cloud Network - all agents are available in their own profiles on MQL5.com.
Please explain what the dates mean and why they are the same.
Describe what the dates mean and why they are the same.
Activity is the date of the last activity/connection and the second is the creation date. As long as the client system is not active, the dates coincide.
You can tell which agent is alive by the activity date.
The activity is the date of the last activity/connection and the second is the creation date. As long as the client system is not active, the dates are the same.
You can tell which agents are alive by the activity date.
Interesting service, it would be nice to have a link to a small manual in your personal profile, and the cost of the service is still unclear.
SZS: It would be nice to add more payment systems for runet in addition to WebMoney
Perhaps we will also add Yandex.Money.
Perhaps we will also add Yandex.Money.