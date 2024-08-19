MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 5
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I don't have such a tab... What should I do?
I ran metatester64.exe - only the first two tabs are present
We have taken a major step forward by releasing remote strategy tester agents.
Now we are ready to present a truly cloud-based distributed testing system in the form of the MQL5 Cloud Network.
A well-configured MetaTester with a hybrid operation modelis expected to be released soon .
Well, Renat's screenshot shows exactly this build....
So in Renat's screenshot it is this build....
This is not so, most likely a test version (technical build) which is not yet available to the people.
There are no messages on the release list yet, so we all wait...
The screenshot is build 403. No such build has ever been released. Most likely, the tab reflected is numbered at the time of its creation by the developers (not at the time of release).
You what?
You what?
And in the screenshot with Schedler 403 :))
these are internal builds not for "outdoors".
And in the screenshot with Schedler 403 :))
these are internal builds not for "outdoors".
Yes I understand ))))
You what?
No problem :)
While I was drawing, I see that everything has already been decided :)
when can I join?) how many agents are planned initially and in the long term?
what are the conditions for using the resources?
when can I join?) how many agents are planned initially and in the long term?
what are the conditions for using the resources?