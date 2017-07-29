Multi-core testing network for all comers - page 9

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Today I connected to the network, did some testing, everything works great, not many EAs yet, but the new wide analysis and optimization capabilities are impressive. Many thanks to the developers for the great tester and to Jager for organizing the network, get connected soon.
 
Urain:

The port and password are written when installing the agent (this is what you need to save), not in the VPN.

And ip VPN participants can see the network anyway.

To be honest, I'm dumb, I need to break everything down. I have a VPN I want to give it to others: I need to spell it out, go there, do this, this and that, save this and send it to me.

 

marker:

 Если честно я тупой, мне нужно все по полочкам разложить. У меня есть впс хочу отдатьего на пользу другим: мне нужно разжевать, зайди туда, сделай это, то то и то то сохрани и вышли мне. 

You can start by reading here -MetaTester and remote agents


1. Create agent - runmetatester from folder "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5" - 2.

2. Click on Install or Add button without changing the password and ports. After creating a new agent, check whether it is running or stopped. If it is disabled, enable it. In metatester right click on the agent and click Start. On the right side should appear running.

3. Check for running - Go to MT5, Agents tab.

Click the right mouse button on the Remote tab, Add.

Fill in the fields:Name:- any

Address: - localhost:2000

Password:- MetaTester

3. Switch on the tester, if the agent is in busy mode, then everything works. If not ... censor, censor, censor....

4. InstallCommodo EasyVPN.

5. Login to agent network: Networks, Join a network, Network name:Metatester_agents, Password:1234567890

6. Send: port, password through Commodo EasyVPN.

7. If you do not understand something, ask.

8. Backup.

 
Only one moment. The address should not be localhost:2000, but a specific IP from the VPN

Setting up the agent


For example in the current network my IP:port 5.2.175.59:2001

Password - as required for all agents in this network - MetaTester.



------------

Dear Jager or those who have uploaded all list of used computers/agents, please export agentslist.mt5.

It's a bummer to fill all the computers, and each computer has several agents, and different ports.

Thank you!

 

In general, it seems to have done:

Address: - localhost:2000 (instead of localhost as I understand it is necessary to enter my IP which is visible in a network)

Password:- MetaTester

IP in a network is visible to all.

I am sputnik.

Please try it and tell me if I did it correctly. I am not so powerful, but I am working 24 hours a day.

I hope it is correct, I am using MT5 in the tester and in my agent it says "ready".

I.P. of the machine is 109.120.143.225 (I checked, today and yesterday it is the same).

 
sergeev:
Tried to connect to you, it seemed to say ready as well, so I guess it's OK:))
 

I tried to connect from my home computer to my own VPN, but it won't connect... It says in front of the agent connecting.

 
sergeev:
Only one moment. It is not localhost:2000 in the address, but a specific IP from a VPN


For example in the current network my IP:port 5.2.175.59:2001

Password - as required for all agents in a given network - MetaTester



------------

Dear Jager or those who have uploaded all list of used computers/agents, please export agentslist.mt5.

I can't use it, because it's a bummer to fill all the computers, and each computer has several agents and different ports.

Thank you!


It's very strange: "Specific IP from VPN" and there is adifferent one on the picture, what should I enter?

[Deleted]  
Since the topic is about multi-core testing, this is an idea. Many users have one more core that is much more powerful than the main processor, namely the graphics processor. If the developers would teach the tester to connect to it, that would be the sweetest thing :)
 

marker:

It's strange as a"specific IP from VPN", but in the picture is quite different, so which one to enter what?

I wrote you - the specific values.
IP:port 5 .2.175.59:2001
Password - MetaTester

just a picture - from an example of meta-quotes


marker:

Anyway, I think I've done it:

Address: - localhost:2000 (instead of localhost as I understand need to enter my IP which is visible in the network)
Password:- MetaTester

IP of the machine 109.120.143.225 (checked, it's the same today and yesterday).

this IP isn't needed.

here is your 5.2.174.162 on the VPN network

12345678910111213141516...22
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