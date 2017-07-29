Multi-core testing network for all comers - page 13
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In firewall, close UDP 137,139 ports and disable Netbios unfortunately I can not describe how to do it, because I see only when someone tries to connect to me, maybe more detail Jager tell him in the beginning also netbios tried to connect and the firewall did not let him in, now everything is fine.
It is not realistic to describe everything in detail for all existing firewalls. And closing TCP/UDP 135-139 is a good rule of thumb in network security.
Therefore, you should just write in the manual: "Ports TCP/UDP 135-139 - close." Otherwise, you will have to explain what is TCP/UDP, what is a port, and what is a firewall.
Would a screenplay like this work?
Would a screenplay like this do?
It won't be enough. Make it a normal resolution and write the numbers you want.
For example, like this:
The following may also be useful.
can this network be used to optimise it? it must run very fast?)
of course. that's what we do :)
the more resource there is, the more profitable it is for everyone.
A new English multicore testing network is emerging ;)
It would make more sense to do it in the English forum. Although it's fine here of course :)
Moved here:
A network of agents of multi-core testing for all interested people in English.
There are33MetaTesteragents on our network.
Good quality video 5 MB
Join ENG!!! Join ENG!!!1. InstallComodo EasyVPN
2. Join agents network: Networks, Join a network,Network name: Metatester_agents,Password: 1234567890
3.help agents metatester
While I am rewriting EAs on mql5 I would like to know
if 2 people are using the network at the same time, how is the power split in half?