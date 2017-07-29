Multi-core testing network for all comers - page 19
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Replenishment of agents
It's very handy.
Thanks to colleagues, especially Jager!
P.S. Networks rule the world :-))
Can you tell me how to use this thing (MQL5 Cloud Network)?
1. Mostly whist is busy sometimes failed. Sometimes, when it still slips, it returns an error like can not initialize Expert Advisor - even though Expert Advisor is optimized locally.
2. In this case, when it still slips, optimisation hangs, i.e. local EA stops to calculate and as a result, some red values are obtained.
This is a slightly different topic. Go herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3920
The price has been discussed there, now the problems are being discussed :)
T-G:
2. When optimization slips, it hangs up, i.e. the local ones stop calculating and end up with some red values.
Is the network growing or is it dead?
You can see the statistics here: https://cloud.mql5.com/ru/stats