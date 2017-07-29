Multi-core testing network for all comers - page 5
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Yes, now on MQL4.com you can upload files only in FLV format. You can convert AVI files to these formats using some software, but the easiest way is to publish on youtube.com and then insert a link to the published video using the built-in forum engine.
1. Is this software limited to 16 machines ?
I have 28 cores right now...so far on 9 machines
2. If we solve the grey IP problem, I can probably find maybe a hundred or more cores
1. Nope.
2. Problem solved. Let's try it.
The MQL5.community Pool is already being written, which will allow some people to easily sell their testers' resources and others to buy them.
With one button and some money, you will be able to buy 500-1000 agents. Testing of strategies will be done in a matter of minutes.
What if they're busy? ;)
The price/time ratio will not allow them to be busy.
If there is demand, the price will go up. such a question, as it seems you are not trading on the stock exchange :)
The price/time ratio will not allow them to be busy.
If there is demand, the price will go up. such a question, as it seems you are not trading on a stock exchange :)
Anything happens ;)
Suppose I reckoned that 1000 agents are free and optimisation will be 1 hour. I paid, but it turned out that 100 agents are free and the optimization will take 10 hours, and I wanted to pay for the entire optimization in 1 hour. It turns out that you did not buy what you wanted.
Anything can happen ;)
Suppose he counted 1000 agents free and optimization would be 1 hour. When I paid, it turned out that 100 cores would be free and the optimization would last for 10 hours, while I wanted to pay for the entire optimization to be done in 1 hour. It turns out that you did not buy what you wanted.
The developers will most likely help here - if they make an agent manager for the cluster!
Suppose a trader has paid for a cluster of 100 cores
Or 1000 cores ...
1-Went in and should get the amount for which he paid
agent manager should give him the number of cores he paid for
--
Another question - will he keep all 100 cores in 24/7 mode
I don't think so.
The MQL5.community Pool is already being written, which will allow some to easily sell their testers' resources and others to buy them.
With one button and some money, it will be possible to buy 500-1000 agents. Testing of strategies will be done in minutes.
Thank you... Got it
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all:
As we know in enterprises, the computer fleet of cores is more likely to smoke bamboo
:-) Guys with access to 300 - 1000 cores of their organisations will be happy!
:-) Guys with access to 300 - 1000 cores of their organisations will be pleased!
Let's say, counted 1000 agents free, optimization will be 1 hour. When I paid, it turns out that 100 users are free and optimization will take 10 hours, and I wanted to pay for the entire optimization to be done in 1 hour. You have not bought what you wanted.
CPU power is purchased for a specific amount of money, not a specific number of agents.
In addition, only the actually consumed power is paid for - this is monitored by a special MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Pooler (of which there can be many as agents-XXX.mql5.com):
CPU power is purchased for a specific amount of money, not a specific number of agents.
In addition, only the actually consumed power is paid for - this is monitored by a special MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Pooler (of which there can be many as agents-XXX.mql5.com):
I have no doubt that your commercial network will work wonderfully.
Is it possible that after all the testing and putting this agent network into commercial operation, you will taboo the use of the free agent network?