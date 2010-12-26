Strategy Tester. Millions in five months? - page 2
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And you guarantee that there are no random events in the Expert Advisor code, which produce different signals on the same interval?
To check the signals, use the"Open chart" command in the tester report and look at the graphical display of the trades.
kernelmd:
Кстати, открыть график - не отображает сделки, их просто нет на графике, все пусто...
An investigation showed that the swaps in the tester were counted in error. Hence these results. Wait for next build.
Waited for update to build 291 (previous build was 286). Compared to the original example(https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1227), the results have not changed much (the optimization parameters are identical):
I suppose the results won't differ much on other historical data as well (I'll trace it, of course).
Uh-huh... I'll have to recheck the code with a microscope in my hands :):):) I have only set the maximum lot size of 100 on Alpari demo account.
As for the "100% glitch"(https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1227/page1/#comment_8445), I'll post the results on the new build later.
I have one piece of advice:
It looks like you are reinvesting permanently.
Do not test an Expert Advisor with permanent reinvestment (lot increase, unless of course it implies increase, such as martingale).
If you use a fixed lot - it will be easier to see if there will be any profit.
If you set up your Expert Advisor, reinvest it and feel satisfied, what if you use the same parameters for another period?
Reinvesting may cause his loss very quickly.
And it's also strange that you don't test "All ticks".
I had a lot of fun with reinvestment:
Too bad the lot was very limited, it would have gone even higher.
$80,000 from an initial deposit of $200 in 5 months.
A word of advice:
It looks like you are reinvesting all the time.
Don't test an EA with constant reinvestment (increasing the lot, unless of course it involves increasing it, like martingale).
If you use a fixed lot - it will be easier to see if there will be any profit.
If you set up your Expert Advisor, reinvest it and feel satisfied, what if you use the same parameters for another period?
If reinvested, it may fail very quickly.
And another strange thing is that you are not testing "All ticks".
I had a lot of fun with reinvestment:
Too bad the lot was too limited, it would have gone even higher.
$80,000 from an initial deposit of $200 in 5 months.
Hats off to you! The Millionaire Expert Advisor did not take into account that Alpari's leverage was not 100, but 500. Therefore the trade was partly reminiscent of what you call "constant reinvestment". After discovering this reason, some changes were made in the code of the Expert Advisor, but millions remained (Alpari demo account). I ran it with "good" parameters on different periods. Everything was fine. I have not lost anything.
Thanks for the tip, I will take it into account in my future work. What I cannot understand is why the tester is intended to work only with a fixed lot (if it is really so). I can not believe that the developers are focused on EA developers, who only work with a fixed lot. So where do you test the reliability of your own money management rules?
"All ticks" I am testing later (on specific passes), after finishing a quick optimization "on minutes" (it's faster that way). Since the results do not differ much, I do not bother.
Judging by your "fun", there may be many of us in the boat :)
Yedelkin:
But I can't understand why the tester is only set up to work with a fixed lot (if that's really the case). I cannot believe that the developers are guided by EA writers who only work with a fixed lot. So where do you check the reliability of your own money management rules?
Thanks for the advice, I'll take it into account in my future work. But I can't understand why the tester is configured to work only with a fixed lot (if that's really the case). I cannot believe that the developers are focused on Expert Advisors that work only with a fixed lot. So where do you check the reliability of your own money management rules?
You were advised to trade with a fixed lot, so that you could understand the results of your EA.
In general, it is strange that you did not want to check the trades in the tester report, but based your conclusions only on the chart.
What do you mean "only with a fixed lot"? As far as I understand you can work with any lot as long as it stays within certain parameters...
You were advised to trade with a fixed lot so that you could understand the results of your EA.
In general, it is strange that you did not want to check trades in the tester report, but drew conclusions based only on the chart.
Where does it say that I didn't want to check deals in the Strategy Tester's report, but based my conclusions on a chart only? Someone from the moderator has repeatedly stated that the drawings are a more comprehensible way to convey the information. To infer from the charts I posted that I was "drawing conclusions based only on them" is somewhat wrong.
Everything is fine in the tester reports; there are gains and losses, there are more profits, they are growing slowly, the lot size is changing in accordance with the money management rules. To switch to fixed lot in my case means to change strategy and code completely. I do not see the point, it will not be my Expert Advisor anymore. But I am grateful for the advice - it broadens my horizons.
In general, we have very detailed reports directly in Excel 2007 or HTML format: