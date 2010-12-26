Strategy Tester. Millions in five months? - page 5
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Hello all! I present you my Grail :)
You post two graphs - one on the period for which optimisation was carried out and one on the period for which optimisation was NOT carried out.
You won't believe it, but optimisation is not required here. I drew 3 months, because the maximum limit for a position is 100 lots and doubling does not work further. Well see here is such a variant:
You won't believe it, but optimisation is not required here. I drew 3 months, because the maximum limit for a position is 100 lots and doubling does not work further. Well see here is such a variant:
The profitability is such that part of the positions are inevitably closed in deficit, but it is constant, practically. The Expert Advisor is multi-currency and there are no locks or martingale or anything like that. The lifetime is different - from a few hours to several days.
What is the lot size here?
3 items. 1 lot in total.
3 items. 1 lot in total
Maybe it is worth to look here?(My first grail.)
In the article mentioned in 2006, a lot of it refers to a brokerage house. The only glitch in the tester is working with very close stops and trawl, but in general they do not spoil the picture...
For sure the tester will work with very close stops and trawl, but otherwise the tester is quite reliable. If you have a good broker for scalping it would be great.