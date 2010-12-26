Strategy Tester. Millions in five months? - page 5

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hotey:

Hello all! I present you my Grail :)

You post two graphs - one on the period for which optimisation was carried out and one on the period for which optimisation was NOT carried out.

 

You won't believe it, but optimisation is not required here. I drew 3 months, because the maximum limit for a position is 100 lots and doubling does not work further. Well see here is such a variant:

 
hotey:

You won't believe it, but optimisation is not required here. I drew 3 months, because the maximum limit for a position is 100 lots and doubling does not work further. Well see here is such a variant:

The profitability is small. on the real will probably be a loss. show the report with a fixed lot. what is the average lifetime of the transaction (minutes, hours, days?)
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства ордеров
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства ордеров
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства ордеров - Документация по MQL5
 

The profitability is such that part of the positions are inevitably closed in deficit, but it is constant, practically. The Expert Advisor is multi-currency and there are no locks or martingale or anything like that. The lifetime is different - from a few hours to several days.

 
What isthe lot size here?
 
vikulin:
What is the lot size here?

3 items. 1 lot in total.

 
hotey:

3 items. 1 lot in total

What is the average profit per trade in pips? 39 pips?
 
To be honest, I haven't counted. Positions are closed when a certain total profit is reached.
 
Might be worth a look here.(My first grail.)
Мой первый "грааль" - Статьи по MQL4
  • www.mql5.com
Мой первый "грааль" - Статьи по MQL4: тестирование торговых стратегий
 
Jager:
Maybe it is worth to look here?(My first grail.)

In the article mentioned in 2006, a lot of it refers to a brokerage house. The only glitch in the tester is working with very close stops and trawl, but in general they do not spoil the picture...

For sure the tester will work with very close stops and trawl, but otherwise the tester is quite reliable. If you have a good broker for scalping it would be great.

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