Strategy Tester. Millions in five months? - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Now try to run the same Expert Advisor through MQ. I wonder what the results will be.
I have been using terminals of other brokerage companies, the profit is much less.
I have not said that I tested this Expert Advisor in MQL4 and not in MQL5. I selected such periods specifically to maximize the number of losing trades. If I choose the period without any doubts the profit will be the same within 2 months.
I have been using terminals of other brokerage companies, the profit is considerably smaller.
I have not said that I tested this Expert Advisor in MQL4 and not in MQL5. I selected such periods specifically to maximize the number of losing trades. If I choose the period without any doubts the profit will be the same within 2 months.
So Alpari still haven't corrected its history... https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1403/page5/#comment_12203
And it all started so well!
Shit, so Alpari still hasn't got its story straightened out... https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1403/page5/#comment_12203
And it started out so well!
It's not about the story, I took the story from MQ and even fixed it from holes and bugs, so I exclude the sloppiness of the story from consideration, from Alpari only the terminal and their trading environment.
I have all my suspicions about the trading environment...
Such an option couldn't be happier. I have little idea what a "trading environment" is, but it looks to me like a ray of light in the realm of optimization results:)
One can only hope that the "trading environment" with such characteristics does not only exist for demo accounts.
mr.arseniy:
А может спрэд не учитывается? Такая пуля тоже была как-то, но спрэд добавили и всё на свои места стало, вниз под 45 :)))
The other day the developers found out that Alpari does not charge margin. Probably the same story was (is) with spreads.
Alpari Demo's spread is indeed zero. On GPBUSD since at least October 2010. I haven't looked at other periods and symbols, I think so too.
By the way, the margin was fixed last week.
Hello all! Presenting my Grail :)
Also with refinancing.