Installation of MetaTrader 5 - page 3
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simpleton:
ForexTools:
Why are you so stubborn?
Or maybe you reinstall your terminal 20 times a day? Why do you need offline installer then? I installed it last year and it's still there. Updates itself. I don't get you guys, seriously.
The next branch has stupid requests for unnecessary custom timeframes - brrr. We need non-standard timeframes (of which there are more standard ones than necessary using common sense), it is not difficult to do on your own from the minutes.
The same senseless requirement to change the stylizer. All will not please everyone and there will always be dissatisfied with the editor, even if you add to the styler customization capabilities. But the developers will give a separate compiler as in MT4 and nothing will prevent from using third-party IDE.
It would be better to concentrate on really needed features for language functionality and interface elements, which, by the way, I mentioned in corresponding threads.
Why are you stubborn?....
You'd better concentrate on asking for really needed language functionality and interface elements, which, by the way, I mentioned in the relevant threads.
we're stuck with the developers' reluctance to discuss "in essence" the problems we run into.
I've already brought up many topics on forum about really needed functions - styler, z-order, object anchor points, going behind proxy with closed 1950 port....
and the result was the same - "the terminal developers think they know better than we do what we need".
And now there's a hell of a discussion going on instead of
Simpleton suggested the perfect solution. But instead of discussing it in essence and explaining to us why it cannot be done for you, you did what you accuse me of - instead ofdiscussing it, you went into condemnation. You dropped one letter in the word and what a difference it made :))
For Joo, although I've already decided for myself that let the developers do what they want, all the same talk is completely in vain and it is no longer on the five goes. But still say - why argue with people's suggestions? Developers have successfully fought off annoying users for years. It seems to me that you should not - it will only be a pointless argument. :)
But for the same I think the same for developers to do the same as I do - well, expressed their opinion, found that the developers clearly understood your point - then everything - no point in arguing.
Developers have their own reasons for not doing it. Maybe there is no one? Maybe they do not want to. Maybe there is a reason. Maybe there is no reason - if you are good as you are. Maybe the difference in functionality will not increase sales. Maybe sales are not expected at all - it could be the crisis. Maybe the topic of speculation may be closed. Which of us users would know the truth?
But if you still think no one here knows the truth until the end - it may be that - but in fact the proposal is correct and the lack of functionality will have a very significant impact on the promotion of the product. Moreover, they have the same story as MS with XP - the competition with themselves. As for me, I don't really need it without UTC. I mean, as a pure tester, yes. Well, maybe :)) True, I already have my own tester, much better than the five. So it remains only to do it in my spare time and that's it.
So if I were the developer, I would implement ALL of the users' nonsense. I would sort them according to the number of requirements from users and do them technically.
So what - the question is not so simple at all. :(
"Much ado about nothing" - I think Shakespeare said that?
And there is also a good Russian proverb: "You can't be happy about every sneeze".
we are stumped by the developers unwillingness to discuss "in essence" the problems we stumble upon.
and the result was the same - "the terminal developers think they know better than we do what we need".
SProgrammer:
+100 Well done. I wish I could articulate it so well. I could not stand it, I will write what I know how to do.
I get the impression with every such condemnation that the opinion of traders does not bother the developers, they do not give a damn.
There somewhere Renat wrote that this is how the markets are seized.
They cut you without a knife. The brokerage companies that used to work with MT4 buy other trading platforms, because there is a demand for something that you can't do or don't want.
What many traders are asking for, has long been implemented in other platforms.
(Ticks are there, and there are all kinds of charts, and the market, and an openAPI, and for the analysis you can connect any program, the graphical interface is ten times better, and you can write your own EAs and indicators, etc., etc.)
Here are a couple of links, you can have a look if you don't believe there are other companies that can, want to and do. They do the terminal. for traders , not for themselves or the DC.
http://www.tenfore.ru/system/charts.html
http://www.nordfx.com/ru/trading_platform.html?PHPSESSID=7147f1a046d4b60275a808df524ce30c
Traders, users of your product, are stealing from YOU.
There are already software solutions, which, by a simple click of a button, translate indicators and experts created in MT into JAVA (http://www.java.com/ru/about/). It will take you 100 years to get there.
And all you can do is work fine with a non kitchen DC http://www.dukascopy.com/swiss/russian/home/
Keep it up ignore the traders and you are assured of capturing the market, in your dreams.
There are already software solutions that translate indicators and EAs created in MT to JAVA at the touch of a button
oops, i missed something important. can i get a link to this miracle?
no problem put up and compare terminals http://www.dukascopy.com/swiss/russian/home/
ATS 2007 champion Better !!! h ttp://forex-pamm.com/
it works.
..
If you analyse literally the first couple of posts in this thread, you will find that people only want an off-line version of the distribution. How could this result be achieved with minimal effort, based on current realities?....
I have several machines that I can't download from the internet... but have very strong processors and large amounts of RAM.
My solution so far is to put a version on the machine where I can download or update ...
then >RAR A -R MT5_ALL
and then transfer this package to another machine
---
Of course the lack of internet or very poor GPRS etc... is my problem
there are few machines without internet these days...
but I want to have debugging testing in off line...
and here's the thing I can't figure out.... i have already repeated the quote twice
simpleton предложил идеальное решение. Вы же вместо того чтобы обсудить его по сути, объяснить нам почему для вас это невозможно сделать, сделали то, в чем обвиняете меня - вместо об суждения пошло осуждение. Всего одна буква выпала в слове а какая разница в смысле получалась :))
How do I recently named one of my topic polyskandalno (consciously did - at least how to catch), so I immediately jumped that they say I do not know how to properly program in what they have done and within just a few hours to the pressure to change the name of the topic. well, changed it ... and that was it - the topic died... no movement on the substance of my proposal, which was no less realistic than this.
So now the same thing - a good suggestion, the implementation - a maximum of two or three days of work, well, a week - to debug bugs. but the response to the proposal NONE, just like a swamp sucks sucking. Don't get me wrong, it's not the installer (I'm doing fine without it). It's about the attitude to the forum and its participants ...
I have several machines on which I cannot download from the internet... but have very strong processors and large amounts of RAM.
I have so far worked it out this way, on a machine where I can download a version or update ...
then >RAR A -R MT5_ALL
and then transfer this package to another machine
---
Of course the lack of internet or very poor GPRS is my problem
there are few machines without internet these days...
but debugging testing in off line I want to have...
Yeah. You'll have to carry terminals on flash drives again. In the absence of a normal installer it's the only way to install "client terminal" on any machine without internet. What prevents me from adding option to choose - to download the full build or install from the Internet - I honestly do not understand. CDN is a wonderful thing and the problem with updating 500 builds of brokers is very understandable to me and close to some extent, but... This is a client terminal - you said it yourself. So, make it as convenient as possible for the client, in other words, for the trader in this case, not for the broker. Otherwise, there is a clear divergence between words and deeds.