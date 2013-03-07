Installation of MetaTrader 5
Where can I get a complete MT5 installer to install the software on a computer not connected to the internet?
One working link, please!
at alpari probably =)
Where can I get a complete MT5 installer to install the software on a computer not connected to the internet?
One working link, please!
The terminal is only distributed as a web installer and there will be no more single distributions.
well, it won't be ;)
the web installer does what? it downloads the full offline installer file which can be found here https://www.metaquotes.net/en/download and runs it. do you think developers are so unskilled in software installation that they need the web installer as an auxiliary crutch?
until you have solved the proxy problem(https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/886), don't deprive people of the opportunity to work without your not always working handy
the web installer does what? it downloads the full offline installer file you find here https://www.metaquotes.net/en/download and executes it. do you think developers are so untrained in software installation that they need a crutch like the web installer?
The above link contained a very old installer that we used to provide. Now the main distribution repository has been moved to a separate domain and all content is distributed via the CDN network.
You can download MetaTrader 5 web-installer by following this link:
February 23 2010 we started our project CDN (Content Delivery Network), which assumes distribution of updates and distributions at high speed via several points distributed all over the world.
Four CDN servers have now been launched to distribute MetaTrader 5 (and soon MetaTrader 4) distributives around the world:
How Distributions Used to Be Created
We used to collect and upload over 500 unique copies of MetaTrader 4 distributives, many gigabytes in total, to www.metaquotes.net/files. Then we informed brokers about the release of new versions and hoped that they would take their distributions to their site.
Unfortunately, few people downloaded updates and continued using old distributions, forcing traders to upgrade after connecting to a server. Some administrators simply put links to download the distributions directly from our site www.metaquotes.net/files, which resulted in an additional 15-20 gigabytes of traffic per day to our site.
Why switch to WebInstaller
Before the release of MetaTrader 5, we realized that we needed to reform the system of creating and delivering distributions.
Now MetaTrader 5 for Windows operating system (32 and 64 bits) consists of one 300 Kb file. Exactly the same approach is applied for mobile versions of Windows Mobile (Pocket PC and Smartphone). Our customers now only need to provide links to installers on our server once, or download small and unmodified web-based installers to their own website once.
This centralised content distribution solution allows brokers to
- Save time: no need to keep track of updates and upload updated distributions to company's own servers;
- Save money: files are downloaded from MetaQuotes Software Corp. distributed servers;
- Save resources: less load on your own web-servers.
Advantages for traders:
- Ability to download software distributions from the best for them CDN-network server;
- Time saving when downloading software (only necessary components are downloaded);
- Getting the latest versions of MetaTrader terminals (you won't have to update them right away after installing the software).
How it works
The distribution link of the terminal allows you to download a small binary file in WebInstaller format of approximately 300kb.
The WebInstaller includes:
- List of available servers from which information will be downloaded to install and run the program;
- information about your brokerage company (White Label, address for connecting to a trade server, etc.)
- a mechanism for downloading the necessary components with a verification of their correctness and permanence.
During installation of the terminal WebInstaller:
- automatically detects the type of operating system (Windows 64 bit or Windows 32 bit) to select the version of the software to be installed;
- measures the time delays to the source servers included in the CDN network;
- identifies the speed-optimal source from which further downloads will be made;
- downloads the necessary components, verifies the digital signatures of MetaQuotes Software Corp. and only then installs them.
Conclusion
Implementation of distribution technology via CDN-networks enables you to reduce the cost of maintaining web-servers, time for checking and updating distributions, while providing a high level of security of transmitted data through the mechanism of digital signatures.
The above link had a very old installer which we used to provide.
Do you know why I mentioned proxies and where I got that link? Many proxies ban the download of EXE files, so I was asked to find an offline installer so I could zip it up and upload it for downloading....
Hello Sergei.
I think you're starting to overreact. Calm down.
Hi there.
Why should I keep quiet when I run into a rake that hits me in the forehead? I can't even say a banal "damn, it hurts so much"?
If only I had calmed down then I would have spat on everything and everyone would format texts not the way they are used to, but the way MK marketers invented them, because no normal programmer writing at least several hundreds of lines of code per day will not invent such a way of typing text as their standard requires. I'm not sure they will make customizable formatting - it's been a long time, but in new builds you just read "MQL5: Revisions of forum messages and crash logs".
I'm not mad 'cause I'm angry, but to all my requests and suggestions I have only once heard from the developers "Why do you need it?" and after my explanation I got the answer with surprise and sincere gratitude "I understand the arguments, we'll think of something" and now you can just get the window background colour without using weird stuff like determining the main window pixel colour through win32api.... just once, everything else is a "battle" ..... :(
The use of a web installer is another controversial, to say the least, decision by MetaQuotes.
The above post with the benefits of the web-installer raises doubts about sanity - it's so upside down, and one thing is being passed off as another.
I daresay that no technology company today tracks and manually distributes - such things are done automatically, so there's nothing to save time on.
For God's sake, distribution is great, but it has nothing to do with the need for a web stub exeshop. For convenience, you could put full distribution on distributed servers, and during initialization of the download to determine optimal host, as distributed software archives do for a long time.
Similar to the previous point.
Similar. Selection of an optimal server should not be equated with obligatory web-switching.
Why not let the trader choose what he wants to save? Maybe it is not important to save time, but to download all the components for different versions of operating systems?
This is a disadvantage rather than a plus, given the potential problems (I'm not writing bugs) of new versions. A plus would be the ability NOT to download the latest update as soon as it is available, but only when instructed by the trader, or better yet, to give a choice of any of the previous versions.In general, CDN is just a cover for the implementation of unreasonable, imho, technical solution with a change of installer type.
To summarize, I believe that it would be more user-friendly to let the users determine for themselves which installer type suits them best, and introduce a web stub as an option, while maintaining access to the full version. However, in this case, too, an implacable, harsh, inconvenient decision was made.
Gentlemen, you are arguing with those who have been agonising over the last 10 years in practice with generating and delivering gigabytes of installers.
The root of the misunderstanding of the problem is to focus personally on yourself (the trader) and put yourself in the centre.
But the essence of the problem has been described:
Как создавались дистрибутивы раньше
We used to collect over 500 unique copies of MetaTrader 4 distributions with total size of several gigabytes and upload them to www.metaquotes.net/files. Then we informed brokers about the release of new versions and hoped that they would download their distributions on their site.
Unfortunately, few downloaded the updated versions, continuing to use the old distributions, forcing traders to perform updates after connecting to the server. Some administrators simply put links to download distributions directly from our site www.metaquotes.net/files, which resulted in additional 15-20 gigabytes of traffic per day on our site.
At the moment with total size of the client distributive in 30 mb (including 32 and 64 bits, will grow further at the expense of help files), to create hundreds of personal distributives - it is technological suicide, which will slow down the process of releasing new builds and lead to huge traffic overuse (multiply by hundreds of thousands of downloads).
We solved a lot of problems with our implementation, which gave a lot of advantages to traders as well (distribution, speed and component).
ps: include other people's problems in your proposals or criticism - this will give you a broader view of the problem and can fundamentally change your opinion
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Where can I get a complete MT5 installer to install the software on a computer not connected to the internet?
One working link, please!