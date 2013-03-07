Installation of MetaTrader 5 - page 5
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This isn't the case.... nothing works for me...
Check the ping, maybe the route is broken somewhere. http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ping
Read here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/15469 had the same problem.
Immediately after installing MT5 can't connect to trade server, ping n/a.
Downloaded everything yesterday and today, tried MQ and Alpari.
Win7 OS,
MT4 works fine
However, the server is pinged perfectly at home:
Our MetaTrader 5 demo server (MetaQuotes-Demo) has a different address access.metatrader5.com:443
And this is what the first run of the terminal in the firewall looks like
Butaccess.metatrader5.com is not pinging
It should not be pinged - all unnecessary network operations are usually blocked on our trade servers and ICMP (pings) are the first priority. Connections to the correct ports are open.
Our servers are working fine, with thousands of users online right now.
Check if you are working through a proxy or a tricky firewall is blocking everything.
And it shouldn't ping - on our trade servers usually all unnecessary network operations are blocked, ICMP (pings) in the first place. Connections to the required ports are open.
Our servers are working fine, with thousands of users online right now.
Check if you work through a proxy or a tricky firewall is blocking everything.
Well MT4 works, and the port is the same, 443. Could it matter that I'm working via vpn?
And this is what the first launch of the terminal looks like with the firewall
Which firewall and in what mode?
In addition to the default rules, check whether outgoing to ports 1650 and 443 on the addresses from your figure is allowed.
In my case I had to add 1950 for 178.63.12.145 and HTTPS (443) for 80.94.89.8 (for MQ)
Upgr For MT4 the firewall settings may be different.
Which firewall and in what mode?
Besides the default rules, check if outgoing to ports 1650 and 443 are allowed on the addresses from your picture.
In my case I had to add 1950 for 178.63.12.145 and HTTPS (443) for 80.94.89.8 (for MQ)
Upgr For MT4 the firewall settings may pick up differently.
I tried to make terminal a trusted application, it does not help. I try to make terminal a trusted application, it doesn't help. Rather, it seems that the server considers them as an unnecessary network operation :)
P.S. SOMODO firewall, tried two modes, learning and safe.