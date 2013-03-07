Installation of MetaTrader 5 - page 8
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Can you comment on the tester crash?
The crash will automatically come to our service desk and we'll look into it, you can't tell what's wrong right away.
In any case, any crash is our fault.
The crash will automatically come to us at the service desk and we'll look into it, but you can't tell what's wrong straight away.
Yes, there isFirstPacket option there but it was turned off, I couldn't find anything else.
Actually, as I remembered, I have NVIDIA ION chipset, maybe that's why this dll appears?
I updated the drivers for the chipset just in case. Didn't help.
This service is not a driver, it's only installed with drivers.
More options to see: Device Manager - View - check "show hidden" box. Look there for third party (non-Windows) devices such as
And in network connections - properties - network - there, where Internet protocol tcp/ip - apart from Comodo driver is there anything extra?
PS yes try to rename/cut this library in safe somewhere, the system will not crash without it, but the service will stand up // by the way, in services have you checked, too?
I was looking around for this nvlsp.dll. It's a real problem. uTorrent, DrWeb, Traffic Inspector - not a complete list of those who were not allowed to live by it.
But there is no connection either.
P.S. The service can of course be enabled/disabled, I wish I knew which one.
Let's go over it again, you're being selective.
In software installation/removal there is
Or NVIDIA Application Filter, or NVIDIA Firewall, or NetworkAccessManager?
Is there anything like c:{program files\nvidia corporation\networkaccessmanager\bin32\nvlsp.dll in the NVIDIA folder?
2 In the services - any NVIDIA with one of these names. The keywords are highlighted.
These are not drivers. Delete it.
If it doesn't work, above is a link to a utility to uninstall the library (run under the admin).
3 In network connections - properties - network - where internet protocol is tcp/ip - apart from the Comodo driver - is there anything extra?
When all that's left is NVIDIA Drivers, we'll move on.
Updated the network adapter driver via hidden devices in the manager...
I only write about actions that have had some effect.
However, you can go into more detail.
In order:
1. There is ForceWare Network Access Manager. nvlsp.dll, of course, is also there, the crashlog referred to it.
2. there is a ForceWare Intelligent Application Manager (IAM). There is also ForceWare IP service
3. There is nothing extra
Ok, stop. What kind of driver is this?
This is the NVIDIA nForce 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet driver - my network adapter
I tried disconnecting it and working via wireless (Atheros AR5007EG Wireless Network Adapter), still everything works except MT5.
P.S. Yes, disabling the services doesn't help
Demolish the entire system. Reinstall it. And install MT5 on the bare system. If it works fine, then install your programs one by one and after each program is installed, check that MT5 works. This way you will understand with which program the terminal conflicts. Of course, this is a long way, but the most reliable.