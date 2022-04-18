Free Signal

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Is it possible to have a filter for searching Free Signal on signal list in MQL5 and add it to my favorite in my mql5 account ? (For MT4 & MT5)

Thanks

 

In MT5 - login to demo trading account (to see free signals), after that -

the chart with signals will be opened, and you can sort this signal by clicking on Price:

click on the selected signal on that chart, and other chart will be opened, and you will see "To Favorites" on the right side of the chart:

 
Sergey Golubev #:

In MT5 - login to demo trading account (to see free signals), after that -

the chart with signals will be opened, and you can sort this signal by clicking on Price:

click on the selected signal on that chart, and other chart will be opened, and you will see "To Favorites" on the right side of the chart:

Thanks Sergey

 

How to promote a signal?, can you inform me step by step to do it, mate?


Thank you very much

 
Stephanus Ivan Yulianto #:

How to promote a signal?, can you inform me step by step to do it, mate?


Thank you very much

Promotion the signal on the forum is prohibited, But you can promote it using your profile and the blogs, and more -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 06:38

Do you sell something on the Market? Are you signal provider? So, just some links about promotion:


 
whether you can open an real account here, or you have to list a new broker can open a rael account. please the solution.
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