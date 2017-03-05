EA coding fraud

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I opened a job in the freelance section and the developer sent me a mq4 file for testing and when I opened the file in Metatrader editor I discovered this EA was developed in 2012 and has another developers details.

This happened because I asked the developer to give me a short description of all the setting within the EA because some settings does not make any sense.
The developer then told me to open the EA in Metatrader editor where there is a description of the settings, which I did.

So now I would like to know what I should do?

The job is still open, but I feel he did not design me a new EA, just copied someone else's work and coding which is fraud.

If anyone can advice me it would be very appreciated.

 

Do you mean it was decompiled source code or just someone elses EA ?

You need a good solid trust and understanding with your coder if you do not feel this or are in doubt look for someone else.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Do you mean it was decompiled source code or just someone elses EA ?

You need a good solid trust and understanding with your coder if you do not feel this or are in doubt look for someone else.

I was given a mq4 file for testing as a prototype.
I opened it in metatrader 4 editor and this is what I found.

1 

 

The developer I am using, his name is not Robbie.

And this EA was created 4 years ago, the updated version.

I have tried contacting Robbie but no luck so far.

I want to know if I should report the developer I am using for this or not? 

 

I think it's this

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10398

If he is selling code from Code Base then yes you should report him.
204060 Program AIGrid System
204060 Program AIGrid System
  • votes: 26
  • 2011.07.25
  • Xiaodong Ruan
  • www.mql5.com
Grid is a money maker in weak market, while a disaster in trending market. Maybe you can consider close all positions at some time, and run it totally again at another time, just like a fisher. This is AIGrid System With Manual Control.
 
Marco vd Heijden:

I think it's this

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10398

Yes, they are identical.

The developer just changed some of the code and is trying to sell me the EA.

Is that wrong or right?

I find it as wrong, I am not paying a person to copy someone else's work and do a few edits and sell it off at for money.

one on the left is the new developer edit

one on the right is the original from the original developer 

on back testing they have the similar outcome as well... 

1 

 

It's copyright infringement.

Unless he has written permission from the author.

Please report to service desk.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

It's copyright infringement.

Unless he has written permission from the author.

Please report to service desk.

Will do so. Thank you for your help.
 
Franzel Botha:
Will do so. Thank you for your help.

You should also call for arbitration.

 

 

I can see it slightly different. The code base is presented as a "database of code samples". Though I do not consider fair to sell the free sample as is, I have nothing against modifying the sample, even for fee.

However, the original copyright should go away (I was several times surprised by someone wanting me to fix "my" code). Leaving a note within code about the code sample origin would be just fine.

 
Ovo Cz:

I can see it slightly different. The code base is presented as a "database of code samples". Though I do not consider fair to sell the free "sample" as is, I have nothing against modifying the sample, even for fee.

However, the original copyright should go away (I was several time surprised by someone wanting me to to fix "my" code). Leaving a note within code about the code sample origin would be just fine.

I understand what you are directing to as well.
You do have valid points.
I will first see what the mql5 moderators say about this situation before I continue in any way.

 

As a programmer, just want to mention, it could be the coder's mistake that he started coding your request on

old EA he intended to use it as a template and forgot to remove the above few lines. Not sure, but it could be. 

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