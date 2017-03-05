EA coding fraud
Do you mean it was decompiled source code or just someone elses EA ?
You need a good solid trust and understanding with your coder if you do not feel this or are in doubt look for someone else.
Do you mean it was decompiled source code or just someone elses EA ?
You need a good solid trust and understanding with your coder if you do not feel this or are in doubt look for someone else.
I was given a mq4 file for testing as a prototype.
I opened it in metatrader 4 editor and this is what I found.
The developer I am using, his name is not Robbie.
And this EA was created 4 years ago, the updated version.
I have tried contacting Robbie but no luck so far.
I want to know if I should report the developer I am using for this or not?
I think it's this
- votes: 26
- 2011.07.25
- Xiaodong Ruan
- www.mql5.com
I think it's this
Yes, they are identical.
The developer just changed some of the code and is trying to sell me the EA.
Is that wrong or right?
I find it as wrong, I am not paying a person to copy someone else's work and do a few edits and sell it off at for money.
one on the left is the new developer edit
one on the right is the original from the original developer
on back testing they have the similar outcome as well...
It's copyright infringement.
Unless he has written permission from the author.
Please report to service desk.
It's copyright infringement.
Unless he has written permission from the author.
Please report to service desk.
I can see it slightly different. The code base is presented as a "database of code samples". Though I do not consider fair to sell the free sample as is, I have nothing against modifying the sample, even for fee.
However, the original copyright should go away (I was several times surprised by someone wanting me to fix "my" code). Leaving a note within code about the code sample origin would be just fine.
I can see it slightly different. The code base is presented as a "database of code samples". Though I do not consider fair to sell the free "sample" as is, I have nothing against modifying the sample, even for fee.
However, the original copyright should go away (I was several time surprised by someone wanting me to to fix "my" code). Leaving a note within code about the code sample origin would be just fine.
As a programmer, just want to mention, it could be the coder's mistake that he started coding your request on
old EA he intended to use it as a template and forgot to remove the above few lines. Not sure, but it could be.
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I opened a job in the freelance section and the developer sent me a mq4 file for testing and when I opened the file in Metatrader editor I discovered this EA was developed in 2012 and has another developers details.
This happened because I asked the developer to give me a short description of all the setting within the EA because some settings does not make any sense.
The developer then told me to open the EA in Metatrader editor where there is a description of the settings, which I did.
So now I would like to know what I should do?
The job is still open, but I feel he did not design me a new EA, just copied someone else's work and coding which is fraud.
If anyone can advice me it would be very appreciated.