Errors, bugs, questions - page 3136
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So good, and how?
I don't. Who are you listening to?
When you use the sync check, it only affects the first line with the first character, and as a result the other 6 don't even go
so you process the first character? :
what about the others?
I don't. Who are you listening to?
Thank you. Do you know how he handles tics?
Thank you. Do you know how it handles ticks?
The software handles it itself, from top to bottom.
what value should SymbolInfoDouble(euSY07,SYMBOL_BID,euSY07b) have if the value did not come for some reason?
Once upon a time there was a problem on the first run
This line solved the problemI don't see any problems in the logbook now, but I don't remove the check
The programme processes itself, from top to bottom.
What programme? He has a line of code - a tick.
What program? His line of code is a tick.
You don't even know what program he has. You have to start there. :)
and we're all telepaths here... :)
Macro highlighting in ME starts only from the line where that macro was defined in the include file.