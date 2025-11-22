Errors, bugs, questions - page 3135
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It doesn't work like that.
A correctly written program will work correctly.
What value should SymbolInfoDouble(euSY07,SYMBOL_BID,euSY07b) have if the value for some reason did not come?
what value should SymbolInfoDouble(euSY07,SYMBOL_BID,euSY07b) have if the value did not come for some reason?
It can not not come, some solution I posted earlier.
Tester, 25 pairs
try to reproduce the bug moment in a test robot and post the source code here. then everything will become clear. maybe the bug is in your code. not necessarily in the tester.
It can't help but come, some solution I posted earlier
Tester, 25 pairs.
It's understandable, it's all showing up for me. All the quotes are coming through. The error occurs once in 50 trades, where so. Each time in a new place. It's completely chaotic. If there was a code error I could catch it, stop it. But I cannot catch it, only using comments to orders and logs before the opening. I have found misalignment when I was wondering why real trade is better than in the Strategy Tester; then I visually saw no order opening in the Strategy Tester and started to search for errors and it all comes down to quotes for a certain symbol initially which are correct, and then at some unpredictable moment I get wrong quotes, but correct quotes for another symbol.
It's understandable, it's all showing up for me. All the quotes are coming through. The error occurs once in 50 trades, where so. Each time in a new place. It's completely chaotic. If there was a code error I could catch it, stop it. But I cannot catch it, only using comments to orders and logs before the opening. I have found misalignment when I was wondering why real trade is better than in the Strategy Tester; then I visually saw no order opening in the Strategy Tester and started to search for it and it seems that first the quotes for a certain symbol are correct and then at unpredictable moment the quotes are wrong but correct for another symbol.
Probably, the overshoot and zeroing are not correct. I have not encountered incorrect prices, at the same time, everything is printed in the code and I have not seen anything like that in the log.
It's understandable, it's all showing up for me. All the quotes are coming through. The error occurs once in 50 trades, where so. Each time in a new place. It's completely chaotic. If there was a code error I could catch it, stop it. But I cannot catch it, only using comments to orders and logs before the opening. I have found misalignment when I was wondering why real trade is better than in the Strategy Tester; then I visually saw no order opening and started to check it. I got stuck with error because first I get correct quotes for specific symbol and then at some unpredictable moment I get wrong quotes, but correct quotes for another symbol.
Don't start processing a new tick before the previous one is processed. Your hardware is not coping well.
It's understandable, it's all showing up for me. All the quotes are coming through. The error occurs once in 50 trades, where so. Each time in a new place. It's completely chaotic. If there was a code error I could catch it, stop it. But I cannot catch it, only using comments to orders and logs before the opening. I found it when I was wondering why real trade is better than in the Strategy Tester. Then I visually saw no order opening in the Strategy Tester and started digging it. I got stuck with error because first I get correct quotes for some specific symbol and then at some unpredictable moment I get wrong quotes, but correct quotes for another symbol.
I also check synchronization and get zeros
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Yury Lemeshev, 2022.01.02 08:38
If I do this and there are 7 such lines for seven pairs in the code, then the market review will contain quotes for one currency only.
How is this even possible?
We have checked synchronization. true - then we go in. false - we do nothing. What could be the problem?
Slow down the start of processing a new tick until the previous tick has finished processing. Your hardware is failing.
So good, how?
And the sync check gives zeros.
How is that even possible?
We've checked the sync. true means we're in. false - we do nothing. and what could be the problem?
When using sync check, it only acts on the first line with the first character, and as a result, the other 6 do not even go
So good, how?
Just don't accept a new tick as input until the previous tick has been processed. There will be skips, but no errors.