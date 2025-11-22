Errors, bugs, questions - page 1699
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You can't blame every wrong programming style on bugs.
What kind of a SURPRISE is this?! I point out an obvious bug, and I get this nonsense about "style".
I'm as far away from A100 and Meat as the moon. They show you bugs, though I don't understand them. But I'm not going to bring my "style" to the table.
It doesn't work.
Here is the full code:
and a printout:
Here is the full code:
and a printout:
It doesn't work for me - it doesn't even get to OnDeinit.
And notice that my numbers match in the log, but yours do not. My logI don't have a single indicator or EA running in my terminal.
It doesn't work for me - it doesn't even get to OnDeinit.
And notice that my numbers match in the log, but yours do not. My logI don't have any indicator or Expert Advisor running in my terminal.
I have this configuration:
(After restarting the thermal, log tab, first three lines)
I have this configuration:
(After restarting the thermal, Log tab, first three lines)
Ambiguous. On x32 machine:
Doesn't work.
They "drop out", but there will be a compilation error when trying to call them.
I don't need it that way, I'm trying to do a lot of work to make my life easier in the future.
I've overcome my problem this way in the parent all protec and inherit goes under protec then override.
Ambiguous. On x32 machine:
Doesn't work.
How do I know my handle on a chart in an indicator?ChartIndicatorName is not suitable, because it returns a short name. And with the same name may be already running the same indicator with different input parameters.
I need it to be able to remove the indicator from chart and calculations.
You may have already figured it out, but I will clarify it just in case. The handle of the indicator is actually only the reference to the description of the indicator inside the program that created it (i.e., Expert Advisor, indicator, script), we can consider it to be a kind of "number". This means that this "number" has no meaning outside of the program that created the indicator (that got its handle). Even the program that calls the ChartIndicatorGet() function doesn't get some global indicator handle, it only creates the description of this indicator and allocates its "number" for addressing. There is no global indicator handle, unique within the entire terminal.
Use of short name can be seen in the examples. You can do this:
This solves the problem of " the sameindicatorhas already been run with different input parameters".
And visually it is clearer which indicator works:
You may have already figured it out, but I will clarify it just in case. The indicator handle is actually just an address to the description of the indicator inside the program that created it (i.e., Expert Advisor, indicator, script), we can consider it to be a kind of "number". This means that this "number" has no meaning outside of the program that created the indicator (that got its handle). Even the program that calls the ChartIndicatorGet() function doesn't get some global indicator handle, it only creates the description of this indicator and allocates its "number" for addressing. There is no global indicator handle, unique within the entire terminal.
You can see the use of ShortName in the examples. You can do it like this:
This solves the problem of " the sameindicatorhas already been run with different input parameters".
And visually it is easier to understand which indicator works:
Thanks, that's about how stringo explained it to me some time ago. I found several ways to determine that the handle belongs to "me":