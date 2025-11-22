Errors, bugs, questions - page 114
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Service-desk doesn't work.
After pressing the "Save" button, the status bar shows "Waiting for reply from login.mql5.com" for about 20 seconds and then an orange "An error has occurred" appears.
Tried both re-logging and Ctrl+F5, doesn't help. FireFox 3.6.8
But I have Opera 10.61. My search query (here at MQL5, upper right) always shows one answer - first 'Wait. Search results are being downloaded', and then 'An error occurred. Please try again later. No matter what I search for, wherever and whenever.
I don't know what to do with this search... Whatever... By the way, once I couldn't go to the mql4 site with my password and nickname naturally, almost fried remembering and changing the password! I started pestering MQL's technical support. They are good, they even responded and tried to help. Finally, my friend has suggested me an idea, he likes this Opera and knows it like his slippers - "clean the cookies!" I have cleaned them and logged in to mql4 by my nickname and password. Such are my friend's slippers. And Metaquotes are good, I've never seen such a thorough approach in developing a trading platform. It's true I only use two (except MT), but I really hope that after the release of MT5, all three of my brokers will switch to it. right now there are no quality options to make trading robots on the fund. MT5 go ahead, your niche!
Is all history loaded into the tester, or a small period as in MT4?
Please advise MQL5 newbies where the Expert Advisor log is located?
The simple Alert function outputs the result on the screen, while Print with the same arguments seems to work but I cannot see the result.
In MQL4 Print output was located in C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader\experts\logs\ folder, and I don't know it in MQL5.
Searching through the tutorial, forum and articles did not help.
Is all history loaded into the tester, or a small period as in MT4?
Please advise MQL5 beginner, where is the Expert Advisor log located?
Look up /MQL5/Logs.
To find out the path of the data folder, use the command File - Open Data Folder.
Have a look at /MQL5/Logs.
To find out the path of the data folder, use the command File - Open Data Folder.
I have looked in all MT5 related folders and the result is negative.
There is file 20100831.log in the folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\logs, but there is only a record of loading and unloading of the Expert Advisor:
DK 0 Experts 15:05:37 expert Proba1 (EURUSD,M1) loaded successfully
CN 0 Experts 15:09:47 expert Proba1 (EURUSD,M1) removed
And there is no result of the Print command, while Alert displays everything clearly, and the Expert Advisor itself is primitive:
void OnTick()
{
MqlTick LastTick;
if(SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(), LastTick))
{
Print(LastTick.time,";",LastTick.ask,";",LastTick.bid,";",round((LastTick.ask-LastTick.bid)*100000));
Alert(LastTick.time,";",LastTick.ask,";",LastTick.bid,";",round((LastTick.ask-LastTick.bid)*100000));
}
else Alert("SymbolInfoTick failed, error ", GetLastError());
}
Take a look at /MQL5/Logs.
Renat:
Посмотрите /MQL5/ Logs.
Renat, I looked in all MT5 related folders.
In the folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Logs there is a similar named file 2010831.log, but it is empty (length is 0).
Renat, I looked in all MT5 related folders.
In the folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Logs there is a similar named file 2010831.log, but it is empty (length is 0).
Renat has clearly written how to open the log file. Click on the experts tab, then right-click on the log and select open in the drop-down list
or as follows
Renat, I looked in all MT5 related folders.
In the folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Logs there is a similar named file 2010831.log, but it is empty (length is 0).
This file can be temporary empty, because Terminal keeps logs in memory and resets them to the disk.
To reset logs to disk forcibly, use "Open" command in required log window.