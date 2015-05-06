How do I access the server from behind a corporate proxy? - page 3
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Same problem. The 4 works fine.
On MT5 - problems:
By the way, when there were some of the first builds, everything worked fine (when the installation could be downloaded in its entirety (~7Mb it seems), when the web loader appeared there were problems....
Any advice on what to do?
Same problem.
By the way, when there were some of the first builds, everything worked fine (when installation could be downloaded in whole (~7Mb it seems), when web loader appeared there were problems....
Any advice on what to do?
Pardon the confusion....(mt5setup.exe - 15.33Mb - from 13.10.2009) - absolutely the same story, i.e. I'm trying to install it now.... asks for proxy.... then - "Proxy test failed"
read...
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 290
I got glad. I tried it. It did not work :(
When downloading the installer, proxy was asked, set parameters - test was successful, installer was downloaded and installed.
After installation proxy settings entered during installation were not saved (weren't transmitted to the terminal?) - had to reenter settings.
The proxy test in the terminal didn't work in any variant, even when specifying a server with port 443 open
I read it...
got excited, tried it out, it didn't work :(
When loading the installer proxy was asked, I set the parameters - the test was successful, the installer was downloaded and installed.
After installation the proxy parameters entered during installation were not saved (weren't transmitted to the terminal?) - I had to enter them again.
The proxy test in the terminal was not passed in any variant even when specifying a server with port 443 open
1. After installing Terminal, it updated without proxy to build 290? The installer is currently downloading and deploying the 286 build, not the 290.
2. If you click further and wait, the account does not open either (this is if you have the 290 build)?
3. Do you have MetaTrader 4 terminal at hand? Does the proxy work fine in it?
Thank you!
1. After installing the terminal, has it updated without proxy to build 290? The installer is currently downloading and deploying the 286 build, not the 290.
286 is installed.
but this is very sad - it says you can download the 290 build and install the 286 ;)
286 is installed.
but it's kinda sad - it says you can download the 290 build and it installs the 286 ;)
vpost:
On MT5 - problems:
By the way, when there were some of the first builds, everything worked fine (when the installation could be downloaded in its entirety (~7Mb it seems), when the web loader appeared there were problems....
Any advice on what to do?
just tried it on 290, (native server), http protocol is correct. Everything seems to be OK...
Did the following:
1. Opened proxy list - Fresh Proxy List .
2. Copyed there first available address - 74.213.166.67:80 (like it should be anonymous Canadian server located in Toronto).
3. Inserted it in dialogue of setting and testing proxy in terminal.
4. Specified that the protocol will be HTTP.
5. Entered login and passwords from the ceiling
6. Did the test.
Test was passed (terminal says it passed the proxies test successfully)
PS
If I remove login and pass, then test will fail anyway...
Socket variants (SOCKS4/SOCKS5) not tried, but I guess they should work too if the server is correct and username and pass are filled in...
Good luck...
Tried other proxies from the list, already with real authorisation data.
It works only once, I don't know what that has to do with it...
3. Do you have a MetaTrader 4 terminal at hand? Does the proxy work well in it?
sorry, forgot to answer.
Quaternary works as it should - no problems with proxies or updates (I already wrote that the problem is most likely in the switch from the open port 443 in Quaternary to the closed 1950 in Quaternary).