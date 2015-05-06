How do I access the server from behind a corporate proxy? - page 5
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Checked the 730 build from "corporate proxy" - everything works!
thank you very much!!!
But the web installer https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe stopped working under proxy, it used to work, now it's like this:
everything is the same as before, but the boot process does not start - the installer does not say anything, "just a circle spinning", tried several times
Here are some screenshots.
is this bug on my end or did it appear after the new build?