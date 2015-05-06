How do I access the server from behind a corporate proxy? - page 5

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Did you set the proxy correctly in the terminal settings?
 
Renat: Did you set the proxy correctly in the terminal settings?
The same as in MT4, but I repeat - MT4 works without problems, and MT5 does not even pass the proxy test, by the way - the web installer downloaded and installed the terminal without problems
 
Bring the logs from the terminal, please.

If the problem cannot be solved here, please contact Service Desk and we will deal with it.
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Renat:
Bring the logs from the terminal, please.

If the problem cannot be solved here, please contact Service Desk and we will deal with it.
OK, I will try to post the logs in the near future
 
wrote to servicedesk: #504573 | 2012.09.24 10:43
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two months after contacting servicedesk, apparently not up to "corporate proxies"...
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Checked the 730 build from "corporate proxy" - everything works!

thank you very much!!!

But the web installer https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe stopped working under proxy, it used to work, now it's like this:

 
What does the web installer say? Does it show a window for filling in proxy settings?
 
Renat: What does the web installer say? Does it show a window for filling proxy settings?

everything is the same as before, but the boot process does not start - the installer does not say anything, "just a circle spinning", tried several times

Here are some screenshots.

Files:
proxy.zip  204 kb
 
IgorM: The web installer https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe stopped working under a proxy, it worked before

is this bug on my end or did it appear after the new build?

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