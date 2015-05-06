How do I access the server from behind a corporate proxy? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes. Quaternary has been working for a long time without any glitches.
Maybe in proxy check it should be possible to explicitly specify a trade server and its port to be used for check? Otherwise I get impression that check starts with first default server (with 1950 port) but fails to get through to it and decides that proxy test failed and without checking other servers from list, fails and quits.
smarty again? it's simple: the new mt5 product is a problem... i'm trying to solve it... and the solution has nothing to do with how you think the employees should work :)))
then why the corporate firewall
if everything is as you say, you can thoroughly go to your corporation's IT department and say that you have a problem with a new product from MetaQoutesSofware Corp. and in order to resolve it your corporation must turn off its network security.
go ahead and just flag it.
it's not me who thinks so, it's the established canons and norms of behavior in corporations. it's only natural that your corporation shuts down access to unwanted data.
it's a pain in the ass, read hacker, they will tell you about setting up secure 80 port VPN connections and anonymous proxies and proxy bypass software.
you should buy yourself some iota, since you are a corporation's employee, i think you will not be sorry for a certain amount of money for access =)
I don't think so...
Oh, man. Don't you get it?! CoreWinTT - I'm not at all interested inwhat you think of me, my job, our admins, and how our management should treat the work of their employees....
MT5 has an obvious glitch with primary access to trading servers from under a proxy. Even knowing the address with port 443 open to us it won't connect to that server! What does this have to do with your remarks? I just have a "test site" where this error can be found and fixed. And the purpose of this thread is to deal with the glitch, not to teach me how not to work at work and quietly break corporate.
To Rosh: What is the situation with this problem now? Are you trying to do something or have you postponed it "for later"?
I also decided to check how 4 pings the 5's server. the ping did not go through. either because 4 did not understand the 5's response (which is most likely) or your 5's server really has no output/input even if port 443 is open
We rewrote proxy authorisation a couple of builds ago and everything should work fine. Check again.
MetaTrader 4 will not be able to scan MetaTrader 5 servers as the check/handshaking protocol has been changed.
Please specify:
Please specify:
....
Check again...
We rewrote proxy authorisation a couple of builds ago and everything should be working....
I don't see any questions or answers to my questions/suggestions in the Service Desk or here. What are my chances of solving the problem or have you postponed it for now?
by the way, the distribution should at least include some historical data to avoid displaying four empty charts with "waiting for update" text, so we could at least "locally" develop EAs.