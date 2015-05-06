How do I access the server from behind a corporate proxy? - page 6
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is this bug on my side or did it appear after the new build?
reposted at the request of the mql4.com forum
MT4 and MT5 won't install on Win7 at allhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/142529
The installation only gets to the point of selecting the best access point. This is where it stops. It just doesn't make any sense. The old versions worked much better.
Change everything back.
Thanks for the reply. Yes, I have the same story as described in the link. I will wait for a solution to be found. Please let me know.
Tried to install MT5 again using the web installer, now it stops halfway through the download process:
maybe my side of the problem - I'll check later, but it's very inconvenient that when you press the "Cancel" button, only the exit is available,
make the back button available - tiresome to re-enter passwords and proxies
______________________
Hooray it worked! (c) build 742 all ok, works both web installer and terminal from proxy
MetaQuotes best user support, thanks!!!
Hooray it worked! (c) build 742 all ok, works both web-installer and terminal from proxy
Hi all!
I'm still not getting it to work. Just downloaded the latest version of the terminal from the MT5 website, having previously deleted all old copies. When installing I specify proxy:80 without username and password and everything goes through, but when I try to connect to the trading server the proxy fails to even test. I.e. I click proxy -> Test and nothing happens (no result at all) - only I hear the sound made by Windows 7 when trying to click before filling the form completely. Same song if I specify my corporate username and password in proxy settings.
Help me to understand this, please!
I'm attaching screenshots. Here is the terminal setup from under proxy:
Here's an attempt to test proxy (Test button is NOT pressed):
And here are the same settings in MT4 - everything works fine:
Hope for your help!
Regards,
Programmer
Asked a mate to open a demo account for me on Alpari, entered their server settings and login and password, all the same!
Can anyone tell me why the "Test" button in the proxy settings doesn't work for me?
Hope to hear from you!
Regards,
Programmer
Try using IP instead of name.
Greetings!
Thanks for the quick reply. I tried it - it doesn't work. The test button still won't click, only a Windows "ding" sound can be heard.
Here's a skinshot:
ъ
What else could be the problem!
Respectfully,
Programmer
Greetings!
Thanks for the quick reply. I've tried it - it doesn't work. The test button still won't click, only a Windows "ding" sound can be heard.
Here's a skinshot:
ъ
What else could be the problem!
Regards,
Programmer
Are your IP:Port settings correct? Do you have proxy on port 80 (as on previous screenshots) or on 443?
Let's start from the beginning.
What kind of OS? Is UAC enabled? What are your firewall settings, have you tried turning the firewall off? Is there any antivirus software, have you tried disabling it? Is there any filtering of IP traffic?
Here are the settings when loading the terimanal to install:
As you can see, everything works:
And here are the same settings when setting up a proxy.
The "Test" button is NOT pressed - i.e. it's not the proxy/firewall/IP address settings - it's just that the button is not pressed.
(see my next post for more details)