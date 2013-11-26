Problems with the forum. - page 3
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Can you remove the subject description altogether?)
You understand that I don't.
We've moved away from the idea of "fitting into a small screen" - for stationary browsers we make the maximum amount of content. But for mobile browsers (iPhone, iPad, Android, etc.) the whole site has minimalistic design, fully adapting to the screens.
div class="descriptionInBlock"
with added style="margin-left:30px"
accentuates better the themes
You do realise that I don't.
We moved away from the idea of "fitting into a small screen" - for stationary browsers we make the maximum amount of content. But for mobile browsers (iPhone, iPad, android, etc.) the entire site has a minimalist design, fully adapting to the screens.
but to put it crudely)
imho most of the screen area is occupied by information rubbish, it just looks awful.
What's the interest in seeing the first post in a thread that's been around for a few years? Displaying the last one is also a dubious pleasure, seeing a snippet of a post...
It would be nice to give the user a choice of design...
I used to go to the website and see everything, but now my eyes diverge
There will be a few more adjustments and we'll get a better look:
In my opinion, it's gotten worse: it's not convenient and it's not obvious. The desire to improve is welcome, but not at the expense of convenience. Leave the titles of the topics, and the posts will look in the threads of those who are interested in the topic.
Swan:
It would be nice to give the user a choice of design...
In my opinion it's gotten worse: not convenient and not obvious. Striving for improvement is welcome, but not at the expense of convenience. Leave the names of topics, and posts will look in the threads of those who are interested in this topic.
I second that, it's become very uncomfortable to browse topics, eyes diverge.
I think we should support the idea of giving the user a choice of forum style (old and new).
I think we should support the idea of giving the user the right to choose the forum style (old and new).
Most likely to make the user profile a full (default) or simplified interface.
Mobile minimalist mode is automatically enabled and not overridden.