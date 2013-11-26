Problems with the forum. - page 6
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The forum engine "catches" keywords/phrases and changes them to links. After editing a post with a link removed, the change is not saved, the link remains. What is the point?
It was designed that way from the beginning.
Unfortunately, we do not store information about which hyperlink has been removed. If the hyperlink is missing, we put it back in.
That was the original idea.
I see, thank you.
It's not good when the link is off-topic. Anyway, we'll get around to it :)
I see, thank you.
It's not good when a link goes off-topic. Anyway, we'll get around to it :)
I can fight it by simply putting extra space between the words of an unexpected link.
Download" in Market does not work. Opera 11.11, Ff 4.0.1
Link = page link.
Download" in Market does not work. Opera 11.11, Ff 4.0.1
Link = page link.
Downloading is not on yet.
The mql5.ru search does not work:
The mql5.ru search does not work
Checked, - similar. Search for "symbol", XP, 32