Problems with the forum. - page 6

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Silent:

The forum engine "catches" keywords/phrases and changes them to links. After editing a post with a link removed, the change is not saved, the link remains. What is the point?

It was designed that way from the beginning.

Unfortunately, we do not store information about which hyperlink has been removed. If the hyperlink is missing, we put it back in.

 
lezzvie:

That was the original idea.

I see, thank you.

It's not good when the link is off-topic. Anyway, we'll get around to it :)

 
Silent:

I see, thank you.

It's not good when a link goes off-topic. Anyway, we'll get around to it :)

I'm combating it by simply putting an extra space between the words of an unexpected link.
 
Yedelkin:
I can fight it by simply putting extra space between the words of an unexpected link.
You can use Latin (partially).
 

Download" in Market does not work. Opera 11.11, Ff 4.0.1

Link = page link.

 
Silent:

Download" in Market does not work. Opera 11.11, Ff 4.0.1

Link = page link.

Download is not enabled yet.
 
Rosh:
Downloading is not on yet.
OK, thank you.
[Deleted]  

The mql5.ru search does not work:

 
voix_kas:

The mql5.ru search does not work

Checked, - similar. Search by word"symbol", XP, 32
[Deleted]  
Yedelkin:
Checked, - similar. Search for "symbol", XP, 32
It's not just that word. The nickname doesn't work either.
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