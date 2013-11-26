Problems with the forum. - page 2
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What browser are you using? Do you use proxies?
Firefox 4 (but I've seen this on older versions as well).
No proxy.
The strange thing is that it only appeared in the two threads in which I wrote my posts. The rest were displayed without any problems.
and another question - do read topics get added to cookies?
For example, on this computer this topic has already been read.
Then I go to the forum from android and:
1. this topic is marked as unread, but logged in using the same username.
2. the forum view is still old (i.e. no post subject captions)
PS. specifically before this post - read the thread from android. After adding this post it became unread for android again.
And another question - do read topics go into cookies?
For example on this computer this topic is already read.
Then I go to the forum from android and:
1. this topic is marked as unread, but logged in using the same username.
2. the forum view is still old (i.e. without the post subject captions)
PS. specifically before this post - read the thread from android. After adding this post it became unread for android again.
The read status is initialised with each visit to the site and is tied to the user's session (you could say cookies).
The following situations are possible:
1) A user has visited the website from computer A, read a few topics and left. Then he came from computer B. In this case the readability on computer B will be OK.
2) The user visited the website from computer A and from computer B. On computer A he has read several topics. At this moment the read rate on computer B will not change. It will only change when the user on computer B re-logins.
This seems to be the second situation.
Also, on mobile devices there will be no preview in the list of topics. This change only applies to the full (desktop) version of the site.
the works have entered the codebase
the work was caught in the codebase
Seems to have been fixed already - I don't see it happening to me.
not yet fixed.
Ctrl+F5 or exit the profile - same thing. works in the codebase
by the way, as you can see, the jobs themselves are staggered.
technical question - how difficult is it to implement that the topic description is displayed only when the mouse is hovered over the topic name?
This will give some interesting dynamics and show what you want to see, i.e. a description under the topic,
The theme will be initially hidden and will only appear on users' demand when they hover over it.
technical question - how difficult is it to implement that the topic description is displayed only when the mouse is hovered over the topic name ?
Unfortunately, this option will not work for us.
We are working towards building meat instead of the previous pure skeleton option.
The main thing is not to overdo it :) the backbone of the forum and the topics should be clearly visible.
Now the description makes it a bit blurry. The larger font of the topic doesn't help the perception.
Unfortunately, this option doesn't work for us.
We're working towards building meat instead of the previous clean skeleton option.
can you remove the subject description altogether?)
the best is the enemy of the good©
The Forum page doesn't fit into 19'.
The description of the topic does not carry any useful information, to say the least...