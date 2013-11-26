Problems with the forum. - page 10
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No.
I told you, I wrote a post, sent it, wrote a second one, it popped up... and that's it, it's not working anymore.
I'll try rebooting, though what's the connection...
Maybe you're changing IP addresses a lot? You can see it in the logs.
If you don't want to get kicked out because of frequent changes of IP-addresses, you have to turn off checkbox "Control sessions by IP-addresses" in your profile. I have already disabled it for you - see how it works now.
Do you have frequent changes of IP addresses? You can see it in the logs.
In order not to get kicked out on frequent address changes, you need to turn off checkbox "session control by IP address" in your profile. I have already disabled it for you - see how it will work now.
I'm not getting kicked out of the site, I know about the IP thing.
It does
getting thrown out on page one when adding a post ..
but the post is not added and authorization is not lost.
Update one post added, now edit does not work - page refreshes in vain... Nah, something's broken.
The problem is the wiki link http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C7%EE%EB%EE%F2%EE%E5_%F1%E5%F7%E5%ED%E8%E5
When adding it to a post (via a "link"), the post is not added, it drops back to the first page of the branch.
I noticed that the user's rating went into minus.
Is this a bug or is there a reason?
I noticed that the user's rating went into minus.
Is this a bug or is there a reason?
The search doesn't work. :(
Opera 11.61.
P.S.
It works in Chrome.
When it becomes a lot of friends, a hole appears in the profile:
It's inconvenient .
When there are a lot of friends, a hole appears in the profile:
It's inconvenient .