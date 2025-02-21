VPS after start using it the EA disappearing from the chart

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VPS  after start using it the EA disappearing from the chart

after i start using it , i restarted my pc after that one of the EA is gone from the chart but still i can see it in the vps 

anyone know how to fix it ? 

i just wanna know if the vps is working or not 

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Mohammed Hussain S Alsayed: VPS  after start using it the EA disappearing from the chart. After i start using it , i restarted my pc after that one of the EA is gone from the chart but still i can see it in the vps. anyone know how to fix it? i just wanna know if the vps is working or not 
Did you access the VPS logs and see what is written there?
 
Fernando Carreiro #: Did you access the VPS logs and see what is written there?

yuh it looks like all set and good but so far no trades i dont know if the vps is working or not 

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Mohammed Hussain S Alsayed #: yuh it looks like all set and good but so far no trades i dont know if the vps is working or not 

If there is CPU and memory activity, then the VPS is working.

As for the EA, you will have to ask the author/seller of the EA to provide you support. Discussions about Market products is not allowed on the forum.

Remember to check both the Journal and Experts logs ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

If there is CPU and memory activity, then the VPS is working.

As for the EA, you will have to ask the author/seller of the EA to provide you support. Discussions about Market products is not allowed on the forum.

Remember to check both the Journal and Experts

tbh im new to mt5 and vps and even if i checked i wont know if there is a problem 

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