VPS after start using it the EA disappearing from the chart
Mohammed Hussain S Alsayed: VPS after start using it the EA disappearing from the chart. After i start using it , i restarted my pc after that one of the EA is gone from the chart but still i can see it in the vps. anyone know how to fix it? i just wanna know if the vps is working or notDid you access the VPS logs and see what is written there?
Mohammed Hussain S Alsayed #: yuh it looks like all set and good but so far no trades i dont know if the vps is working or not
If there is CPU and memory activity, then the VPS is working.
As for the EA, you will have to ask the author/seller of the EA to provide you support. Discussions about Market products is not allowed on the forum.
Remember to check both the Journal and Experts logs ...
Fernando Carreiro #:
If there is CPU and memory activity, then the VPS is working.
As for the EA, you will have to ask the author/seller of the EA to provide you support. Discussions about Market products is not allowed on the forum.
Remember to check both the Journal and Experts
tbh im new to mt5 and vps and even if i checked i wont know if there is a problem
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
VPS after start using it the EA disappearing from the chart
after i start using it , i restarted my pc after that one of the EA is gone from the chart but still i can see it in the vps
anyone know how to fix it ?
i just wanna know if the vps is working or not