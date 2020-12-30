The idea has been plaguing me for a long time. - page 10
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I would very much like to see and read about the confirmation pattern.
//Even if it is a grail, statistically only 1% of traders will use the information obtained, as the internet is flooded with "grails" and because of this people have information overload)
I would very much like to see and read about the confirmation pattern.
//Even if it is a grail, statistically only 1% of traders will use the information obtained, as the internet is flooded with "grails" and because of this people have information overload)
Sorry. I`m not fulfilling all my wishes since some time ago. I have my own opinion about trades and all of them are very interesting.
Everyone has his own view on trading. All create a convenient toolkitfor themselves. Some to cheat others).
P.S.
They don't have any idea how to make money on the market and they are not very generous. I see them every day.
Who will be cheated? Me or a grail buyer?
The Euro started to sell back from 1.17 on the grounds of some kind of overbought
That's what the overbought oversold indicator showed ... there were already three green arrows...
Vitaly Muzichenko:
Someone with a few yards will have a bad dream, cash in some tesla stock and run the price down without ever drawing a fictional 4th wave.
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There is a current wave with quite understandable logic of behaviour, confirmed by the pattern.
I wanted to explain it to everyone before, but after the boorish attitude to me I changed my mind.
I have the same. I have it too.Elliott Waves and Adversarial Tactics is a good and necessary thing, it's something like a primer at the beginning, you cannot do without it. But with wrong letters :))) The essence of the idea is correct in theory - the patterns are a little wrong. The practice of applying ideas on the chart, to markup golden dough extraction from the market - is lame :)))
I have the same. Elliott Waves and Adverse Tactics is a good and necessary thing, it's something of a primer at the beginning, you can't do without it. The essence of the idea is correct in theory - the patterns are a bit off. The practice of applying the ideas on the chart, to markup golden dough extraction from the market - lame :)))
I did not attach much importance to patterns before. I don't know what they think up. I used to look at candlesticks. I used to look at candlesticks. When I created my own, I couldn't go anywhere without them, I would become like a blind man).
Functions of the NSPSorry for the poor quality and inept presentation of the picture.
Functions of the NSPSorry for the poor quality and inept presentation of the picture.
You don't have to break the back of the market, you have to submit to it completely. As much as you feed the wolf, the elephant is still fatter (c) Neo
There is a strange and sometimes rather dangerous organization - Scientologists. I would not recommend to any of its representatives, as they are very intrusive and pushy guys. But it would be very useful to read something. They have a lot of interesting techniques and trainings, which are extremely effective in terms of achieving the desired result quickly. For example, an ordinary living room, bed, chair, table, TV, etc. In the room, there is a 'pupil' and a 'trainer'. It is not a command, just a request, everything is calm and friendly. Stand up, take a chair, lie down on the bed, go and get a glass of juice, turn the TV on and off, change the channel, go to the window - seemingly simple things, but after a while the trainee inevitably gets nervous, sooner or later - but he starts to literally go crazy in response to another simple request. As soon as the pupil starts to get nervous - the training stops. The next day in the morning - everything starts all over again. And so on, day after day. Until the student is able to respond and comply with requests in a completely calm manner all day long.
As a result, the student acquires authority in his voice and look, his calm request-commands cannot be disobeyed. Because people react most of the time to non-verbal signs. This is at the level of instincts, responsible for survival throughout evolution, so it works much faster. And then they get into the meaning of the request with their minds. When feet have already run for a long time to fulfill it :)))). Power is possible through subordination. Absolute power is achieved through absolute submission. Everything is achieved through its opposite. Water grinds stone (c)
You don't have to break the back of the market, you have to submit to it completely. As much as you feed the wolf, the elephant is still fatter (c) Neo
There is a strange and sometimes rather dangerous organization - Scientologists. I would not recommend to any of its representatives, as they are very pushy and inconsiderate guys. But it would be very useful to read something. They have a lot of interesting techniques and trainings, which are extremely effective in terms of achieving the desired result quickly. For example, an ordinary living room, bed, chair, table, TV, etc. In the room, there is a 'pupil' and a 'trainer'. It is not a command, just a request, everything is calm and friendly. Stand up, take a chair, lie down on the bed, go and get a glass of juice, turn the TV on and off, change the channel, go to the window - seemingly simple things, but after a while the trainee inevitably gets nervous, sooner or later - but he starts to literally go crazy in response to another simple request. As soon as the pupil starts to get nervous - the training stops. The next day in the morning - everything starts all over again. And so on, day after day. Until the pupil is able to respond and comply with requests for the whole day in a completely calm manner from morning till night.
As a result, the student acquires authority in his voice and look, his calm request-commands cannot be disobeyed. Because people react most of the time to non-verbal signs. This is at the level of instincts, responsible for survival throughout evolution, so it works much faster. And then they get into the meaning of the request with their minds. When feet have already run for a long time to fulfill it :)))). Power is possible through subordination. Absolute power is achieved through absolute submission. Everything is achieved through its opposite. Water cuts stones (c)
I have read about them before and heard about this technique, but I did not understand then how it can be "applied". The idea is interesting. Thank you.