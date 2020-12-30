The idea has been plaguing me for a long time.
The idea has been plaguing me for a long time. How to create at 0 bar the most actual solution. I.e. to exclude the jerks as much as possible when crossing the boundaries of any level, trend, MA.
Everyone knows that anything can happen on the 0 bar. But!!!
But there is one thing - "high probability".
Anybody has any interesting options.
Even exclude 20%.
It's not an idea, it's a problem that has no solution. Price has always twitched, is still twitching and will continue to twitch. It only doesn't flinch on non-business days).
The idea has been plaguing me for a long time. How to create at 0 bar the most actual solution. I.e. to avoid jerking when crossing the boundaries of any level, trend, MA.
Everyone knows that anything can happen on the 0 bar. But!!!
But there is one thing - "high probability".
Who has interesting options.
Even eliminate 20%.
Smooth it out with a filter, though that's probably not what you mean...
I don't know, I don't work in a factory, maybe they know...
It is not an idea, it is a problem with no solution. Price has always faltered, is still faltering and will continue to falter. It's only not twitching on non-business days.
It is clear that it is twitching, but it has a direction. It can twitch, but its direction will always stabilise it. Didn't I make myself clear? You can read it again.) It's complicated, of course. But there are many real solutions. We will concentrate on it. There are a lot of variants. It's relevant to everyone. It's not a joke.)
Smooth it out with a filter, though that's probably not what you mean...
I don't know, I don't work in a factory, maybe they know...
We need 0 bar. That's where we start. Yeah, filters will help. We need filters that are stable. You got any?
We need 0 bar. That's where we'll start dancing. Yeah, filters will help. We need a stable filter. Do you have one?
Have you tried this one? I've been using it for a long time, no complaints so far.
double SP1(int i) { double res = 0.363644232288*B1[i]+0.319961361319*B1[i+1]+0.2429021537279*B1[i+2]+0.1499479402208*B1[i+3]+0.0606476023757*B1[i+4] -0.00876136797274*B1[i+5]-0.0492967601969*B1[i+6]-0.0606402244647*B1[i+7]-0.0496978153976*B1[i+8]-0.02724932305397*B1[i+9]-0.00400372352396*B1[i+10] +0.01244416185618*B1[i+11]+0.01927941647120*B1[i+12]+0.01821767237980*B1[i+13]+0.01598780862402*B1[i+14]-0.00338313465225*B1[i+15]; return(res);}
We need 0 bar. We'll dance from the trial. Yes, filters will help. We need filters that are stable. You got any?
You can also divide the zero minute bar into smaller bars - 5-10 seconds each - and dance from there
We need 0 bar. That's where we'll start dancing. Yeah, filters will help. We need a stable filter. You got any?
The past determines the future - that's the answer to all your questions.
Have you tried this one? I've been using it for a long time, no complaints so far.
Interesting. Yeah.
What's the sequence from? And the initial one from where?
0.363644232288, 0.319961361319, 0.2429021537279 и т.д.
You can also divide the zero-minute bar into smaller bars - 5-10 seconds each - and dance around from there
No, rattling is inevitable here. But less often.
Let's try to find the best ones.
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The idea has been plaguing me for a long time. How to create at 0 bar the most actual solution. I.e. to exclude maximum twitching when crossing the boundaries of anything level, trend, МАшашка.
Everyone knows that anything can happen on the 0 bar. But!!!
But there is one thing - "high probability".
Anybody has any interesting options.
Even exclude 20%.