The idea has been plaguing me for a long time. - page 14
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Boy! Try to fix your petty bill... As long as that bill is the only thing that's staining your monitor...
,
,
I understand your desire to force the leakage of my test signal.
I'll see how you react in the future.
I'll have a giggle.)))
I understand your desire to force the leakage of my test signal.
I'll see how you react in the future.
I'll have a giggle.)))
Not understanding simple things!
The task of the Trader is to get a STABLE PROFIT!
If the Trader can't get STABILITY, then no excuses are accepted here... The trader is simply very weak as a specialist, i.e., he is just a beginner!
I understand your desire to force the leakage of my test signal.
I'll see how you react in the future.
I'll have a giggle.)))
Not understanding simple things!
The Trader's job is to make a STABILITY profit!
If the Trader cannot get STABILITY, no excuses are accepted here... Simply, the trader is very weak as a specialist, i.e., he is just a novice!
A beginner is not a poisonous substance for a geek, but when he doesn't understand where he's getting into. There are groups of people: those who are new to the subject and those who are advanced in their understanding of the subject.
.
Zhenya, learn, learn and learn again. You'll share your results later. Hee-hee. If you achieve it.
A newcomer is not a poisonous substance for a geezer, but when they don't understand where they're getting into. There are groups of people: the newbies, the plunged into the subject and the advanced in understanding the subject.
What clever blah, blah, blah.
What I don't understand is one thing: Why 70% of profitable trades give a completely RED balance...?
It must be from the RIGHT understanding of trading...?
What clever blah, blah, blah...
I don't understand one thing: Why 70% of profitable trades give a completely RED balance...?
It must come from a RIGHT understanding of trading...?
You probably don't have an understanding of negative spreads.
I'm ashamed to listen to such an interlocutor.)))
Minute chart. All told.
Zhenya, learn, learn and learn again. You'll eventually share your results. Hee-hee. If you achieve it.
You can only learn not to share them... Hee-hee
You probably don't have an understanding of the negative spread.
I am ashamed to listen to such an interlocutor.)))
Minute chart. All told.
Right, right...
And if the balance dived all the way down, would you say you're trading on a tick chart...?
WOOD!