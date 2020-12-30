The idea has been plaguing me for a long time. - page 14

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Serqey Nikitin:

Boy! Try to fix your petty bill... As long as that bill is the only thing that's staining your monitor...


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Evgeniy Chumakov:


,

I understand your desire to force the leakage of my test signal.

I'll see how you react in the future.

I'll have a giggle.)))

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I understand your desire to force the leakage of my test signal.

I'll see how you react in the future.

I'll have a giggle.)))

Not understanding simple things!

The task of the Trader is to get a STABLE PROFIT!

If the Trader can't get STABILITY, then no excuses are accepted here... The trader is simply very weak as a specialist, i.e., he is just a beginner!

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I understand your desire to force the leakage of my test signal.

I'll see how you react in the future.

I'll have a giggle.)))

.
 
Serqey Nikitin:

Not understanding simple things!

The Trader's job is to make a STABILITY profit!

If the Trader cannot get STABILITY, no excuses are accepted here... Simply, the trader is very weak as a specialist, i.e., he is just a novice!

A beginner is not a poisonous substance for a geek, but when he doesn't understand where he's getting into. There are groups of people: those who are new to the subject and those who are advanced in their understanding of the subject.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:
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Zhenya, learn, learn and learn again. You'll share your results later. Hee-hee. If you achieve it.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

A newcomer is not a poisonous substance for a geezer, but when they don't understand where they're getting into. There are groups of people: the newbies, the plunged into the subject and the advanced in understanding the subject.

What clever blah, blah, blah.

What I don't understand is one thing: Why 70% of profitable trades give a completely RED balance...?

It must be from the RIGHT understanding of trading...?

 
Serqey Nikitin:

What clever blah, blah, blah...

I don't understand one thing: Why 70% of profitable trades give a completely RED balance...?

It must come from a RIGHT understanding of trading...?

You probably don't have an understanding of negative spreads.

I'm ashamed to listen to such an interlocutor.)))

Minute chart. All told.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Zhenya, learn, learn and learn again. You'll eventually share your results. Hee-hee. If you achieve it.


You can only learn not to share them... Hee-hee

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

You probably don't have an understanding of the negative spread.

I am ashamed to listen to such an interlocutor.)))

Minute chart. All told.

Right, right...

And if the balance dived all the way down, would you say you're trading on a tick chart...?

WOOD!

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