The idea has been plaguing me for a long time. - page 11
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You don't have to break the back of the market, you have to submit to it completely. As much as you feed the wolf, the elephant is still fatter (c) Neo
There is a strange and sometimes rather dangerous organization - Scientologists. I would not recommend to any of its representatives, as they are very intrusive and pushy guys. But it would be very useful to read something. They have a lot of interesting techniques and trainings, which are extremely effective in terms of achieving the desired result quickly. For example, an ordinary living room, bed, chair, table, TV, etc. In the room, there is a 'pupil' and a 'trainer'. It is not a command, just a request, everything is calm and friendly. Stand up, take a chair, lie down on the bed, go and get a glass of juice, turn the TV on and off, change the channel, go to the window - seemingly simple things, but after a while the trainee inevitably gets nervous, sooner or later - but he starts to literally go crazy in response to another simple request. As soon as the pupil starts to get nervous - the training stops. The next day in the morning - everything starts all over again. And so on, day after day. Until the student is able to respond and comply with requests in a completely calm manner all day long.
As a result, the student acquires authority in his voice and look, his calm request-commands cannot be disobeyed. Because people react most of the time to non-verbal signs. This is at the level of instincts, responsible for survival throughout evolution, so it works much faster. And then they get into the meaning of the request with their minds. When feet have already run for a long time to fulfill it :)))). Power is possible through subordination. Absolute power is achieved through absolute submission. Everything is achieved through its opposite. Water cuts stones (c)
If it worked like that, then people in authority with the unquestionable word would suddenly become the most subservient people, ideally even slaves, but there are not many examples of that. Instincts, non-verbal signs, yeah. I see a janitor or a loader and I'm tempted to bow in submission, I can hardly contain myself, even my neck stiffens. Is that it? The quality that applies always develops and intensifies. By obeying as hard as one can, one can only learn to obey even better, and one loses one's own will altogether and earns the learned helplessness.
There is this strange and in some places quite dangerous organisation
Essence, Combat NLP.
Is that it?
No, it's not. First you have to understand that you have to learn to obey yourself.
Greetings to all who are not indifferent to this thread.
I have had the experience of dealing with such sectarians.
Once upon a time it was possible for all kinds of sectarians to destroy society in the country.
All kinds of sectarians came to my house.
They would talk to me and convince me of something. I listened attentively, asked questions and always agreed). I liked to mock. Where to go now.
It got to the point where one day they started offering me the post of tenth officer and what have they got for a good position.
Their convictions were straightforward and deeply thought-out. But not for Vovka.) And people bite what they are not offered.
No it isn't. To begin with, you have to understand that you have to learn to obey yourself.
In society, the personality is destroyed and subjugated to the crowd. It is proven by scientific observation.
Personality is difficult to bring up in society and in isolation from society. Nature will enable some, but not all.
If it worked that way, the most subordinate people, ideally slaves in general, would suddenly become the people in authority with an unimpeachable word, but there aren't many examples of that. Instincts, non-verbal signs, yeah. I see a janitor or a loader and I'm tempted to bow in submission, I can hardly contain myself, even my neck stiffens. Is that it? The quality that applies always develops and intensifies. Obeying as best as one can, one can only learn to obey better, and one's own will is completely lost and the learned helplessness is earned.
It works. But you have not understood anything and have turned everything upside down. You have not grasped the essence of the training at all. The janitor in that room will try to hammer the trainer with a chair in about thirty minutes. Probably even sooner. And the streets are chalky, yes. Whatever the inner state, so are the signs.
We should tell our Vietnamese friend Ni Ki Tiny that Annushka has already bought sunflower oil and a tram is coming...
...and not only bought it, but even poured it.