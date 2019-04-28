The neural network only opens trades at night. Did she discover scalping? - page 3
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buy for 25 grand without even asking how it trades? hmmm... that's ridiculous.
And what will this request do? If someone tells you that the Expert Advisor trades on a new strategy, you may ask what the strategy is. It's unlikely he will tell you about it. The most important thing that I got was the following answers: no martin, no averaging, no overshooting, no arbirage and other questionable trading methods. There are stops and take outs, which you can set yourself. I set 100 pips TP and SL, 1 to 1. No sharp plums after long rises, because this is not a strategy ala 20/80. My technician may try to take a stop loss or take a take profit.
And after that - only risk to try.
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
You can see on the chart that it's flat, it trades with no stops\and long stops. One rare pullout will eat up all the profits and half of the deposit.
TP=SL. No outflows. In practice, deals do not reach the SL or TP, unless you are hit by dramatic news. If I've got a good view on it, I'll try to place a reverse order before it reaches SL or TP.
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
It is obvious that in training there are filters that only allow trading on low volatility or by time. This may be just a limiter, not necessarily at the level of NS.
It looks like a usual self-trainer with some degrees of freedom, i.e. it is trained in a pseudo-random way, so the results vary from training to training, this is normal
In the video that was uploaded in the other thread you can also see that it trains a set of models, and then by the test period fits the best one, as in genetic optimization. I.e. it is also some kind of fitting but NS are not trained otherwise
Thanks for the analysis! As long as this self-learning tool works. I am more afraid that it may look ahead on the forward, because sometimes it may keep the forward position with stable profit for 6 months. So, let's check it on real.
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
And why bother creating a lot of threads with one and the same thing? It turns out the usual advertising
Is this machine learning? It is a stupid topic, blown up to a thousand and a half pages, half of which is one ulcer and trying to find out who has more... mind and intelligence. I don't know about before, I'm not going to flip through so many pages, but I can't find anything useful there. Usually after a few pages a robot is posted, everyone twists and turns it, as it usually happens in other threads.
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
Doesn't it even work in the backtester since there are such questions?
The authors are not bothering with customer focus, oooh a lot is missing, especially those niceties that the MT backtester has)).
What's in it for you? Well, he will tell you that the Expert Advisor trades on the hitherto unknown strategy, will you ask him what the strategy is? I don't think he will tell you about it. The most important thing that I got was the following answers: no martin, no averaging, no overshooting, no arbirage and other questionable trading methods. There are stops and take outs, which you can set yourself. I set 100 pips TP and SL, 1 to 1. No sharp plums after long rises, because this is not a strategy ala 20/80. My technician may try to take a stop loss or take a take profit.
And after that - just the risk of trying.
Well, at least they could have written some kind of manual that makes sense. For example, to specify that the bot trades at low-latency times - I don't see anything criminal about that )
Thanks for the review! As long as this self-learning tool works. What bothers me more is that it may be looking into the future on a forward position, for sometimes it seems to keep the forward position with a stable profit for 6 months as well.
I have a suspicion it trains on a tray (small area) many times, and then it tries to fit to the test, and gives that (that variant of training), which fits best. Then on a small forward checker. That is why beautiful results are always obtained in the test, but they are not an indicator of stability of TS, look forward only.
I have been getting a lot of such reports lately on the local market as well. After reading articles and finding out what a neuron is, they start selling their molding. The fit is beautiful, people uninformed are fooled. At first they get a lot of advantages, and then when they realize it does not work they start writing angry feedbacks saying they were tricked :)
In this regard, they were obliged to explain to the buyers that they are kurwafitting (fitting the curve of equity), so that no one would have questions. And it is also useful to find out what experience the developer has in the MO field. It should be at least 2 years, as the subject is very complex.
So I understand that Megatrader has about zero experience so far, because he specialized in arbitrage at first, but his theme died and he switched to a new one.
And it is also useful to find out how much experience the developer has in the MoD field. It should be at least 2 years, as the topic is very complex.
I understand that Megatrader has about zero experience so far, as he first specialized in arbitrage, but that topic died and he switched to a new one.
By the way, an important factor: to distinguish a salesman from someone who does it well. Especially for those who don't know the subject.
Maxim, I hadn't noticed, you also have your own neuromachine. I'll have to try it out.
And Megatrader - yes, an arbitrageur and pair trading, the basis of his
By the way, the important factor is to distinguish the salesman from the one who's good at it. Especially for those who don't know the subject.
Maxim, I hadn't noticed, you also have your own neuromachine. I will have to use it
And Megatrader - yes, arbitrage and pair trading, the foundation of it.
I do not sell anything in this regard (yet), all articles with examples and open source codes
My brokerage is for the future, i do not advise to buy anything yet if i only want to support the projectAndrey has a lot of experience - he's been discussing neural networks here since the twenties.
I'm not selling anything in this regard (yet), all articles with examples and open source codes
I don't advise to buy anything yet unless it's just for project supportAndrey has a lot of experience - he's been discussing neural networks here since twilight years.
I got it, I follow him. If I manage to develop it, I will support him too. Prospects and talents should be kept close to you, and in browser bookmarks).
Found in the Market another neural network based on someProgress P-NET, its balance line is smoother than a geometric straight line, in one year. Checked it in the tester - same thing. Just for fun I asked the author if his owls were peeking into the future. Maybe he will give some comments.
Andrei has his own car and judging by his network - it's the killer so far. I'll be competing with him) Will start next week.
Got it, I'm following it. If it works out, I'll support it too. Prospects and talents should be kept close to you, and in your browser bookmarks).
Found in the market another neural network based on someProgress P-NET, its balance line is smoother than a geometric straight line, in one year. Checked it in the tester - same thing. Just for fun I asked the author if his owls were peeking into the future. Maybe he will give some comments.
Andrei has his own car and judging by his network - it's the killer so far. I'll be competing with him) Will start next week.
Got it, I'm following. If I manage to develop it, I'll support too. Prospects and talents must be kept close to you, and in your browser bookmarks).
Found in the Market another neural network based on someProgress P-NET, its balance line is smoother than a geometrical straight line, in one year. Checked it in the tester - same thing. Just for fun I asked the author if his owls were peeking into the future. Maybe he will give some comments.
Andrey has his own car and judging by his network - it's the best so far. I'll be competing with him) Will start next week.
Interestingly, P-Net was discussed here by user@Ivan Negreshniy as their intellectual property. I don't know how he's connected to that project.Oh, yeah, the owls are just from him.
Did you buy it through a lot of connections?
The demo would have been interesting to play.
Strange that the neural networking software is not on their website. The screenshots show the manufacturer, but not the software itself.
Did you buy it through a lot of connections?
A demo would be interesting to spin.
They are about to start selling it but no one knows exactly when they will. The author has promised to call, I'll let you know on my page.
The demo is only at megatrader. They are gradually withdrawing from pair trading and lagging arbitrage, but they say that the latter still works because of the specifics of dealing: those have periods of up to half a year, or they improve execution, but then newsmen/arbitrageurs/high-frequency traders rob them, or they worsen conditions to avoid profit of the latter, but then they lose clients and reputation. They are balancing between two fires. So, arbitrage should not be discounted.
It is a misconception that it is the arbitrageurs who are being robbed. They break any profitable stratum, including the newsmen (shutting down servers on the news is commonplace). If the NS will give super profits - they will be banned as well, or even shut down, good riddance :)
The megatrader himself does not earn anything, he lives from the sale of software (bots).