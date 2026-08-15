Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 313
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Calculator for approximate integer division by a constant.
I just looked-up this and it is already called "shift and add".
For certain multipliers like multiply by 10, the result is exact.
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/articles/Multiplication_algorithm#Usage_in_computers
In base two, long multiplication is sometimes called "shift and add", because the algorithm simplifies and just consists of shifting left (multiplying by powers of two) and adding.
I just looked-up this and it is already called "shift and add".
For certain multipliers like multiply by 10, the result is exact.
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/articles/Multiplication_algorithm#Usage_in_computers
In base two, long multiplication is sometimes called "shift and add", because the algorithm simplifies and just consists of shifting left (multiplying by powers of two) and adding.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/393227/page280#comment_55325243
There is also a library optimizing integer division with compile-time constants, see https://libdivide.com/it basically converts the divisor to approximate multiplier:
fast_d = libdivide_s32_gen(divisor);
A minimal implementation of the fastdiv algorithm (described here https://www.wikiwand.com/en/articles/Division_algorithm?ai=topQs#Division_by_a_constant)
This demonstrates how a compiler can optimize divsion by a compile-time constant (to multiplication and shift).NB: this fastdiv optimization cannot be applied for divisors that are unkown at compile-time (e.g., division by a runtime variable).
Is there any way to choose which loop to use depending on the value of the bool variable? Inside the loops everything is the same, so I want to select the loop itself 1 time.
There is a bool variable Up. If its value is true, we need the LOOP_Up loop, if false LOOP_Down.
This option causes an error:
It doesn't work this way either:
if(Up) LOOP_Up if(!Up) LOOP_Down {