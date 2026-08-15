Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 133
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Why?
tried it already
But here
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Peculiarities of mql5, tips and tricks
Nikolai Semko, 2019.04.03 22:33
Yes, thank you Alexey. I had forgotten about this feature. Saw it before, but never used it.
Tried it. Something is going wrong. It deletes it, but after deleting it, everything stops.
I simply added one line of code to the DrawSetup() function before calculation of the indicator with the following parameters.
The indicator simply stops working and I am still unable to understand the reason.
I absolutely agree with you. It is just a useless toy.
But here
You can also try releasing all handles in a chain, starting from the most deeply buried one.
Well, it's not working. Or if it does work, then some brakes are applied.
If you document the line withIndicatorRelease, then everything works fine, but otherwise some brakes are on and I don't understand what's happening.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators: MaFromMa
Nikolai Semko, 2019.04.04 01:00
I wanted to compare the performance of recursion and iteration.
It turns out that recursion is more than twice as fast...
Probably because the stack works faster...
It's an amazing thing. I expected the opposite effect. ))
Guys, do you have a tried and tested and reliable function to calculate the lot by percentage of deposit for MT5, without a stop loss?
Share...
Tester OnTesterInit failed. Optimization cannot be started.
It is almost impossible to understand the cause from this message, as there is no reference to the Terminal log at all. That is where you need to look for the cause.
Here is an example of such an EA
The Expert Advisor optimizes in a range where Range does not reach zero. But at the same time, the optimization fails.
The reason is that the Frame mode of Expert Advisors is always launched with the input parameters rigidly prescribed in EX5. In this case, the Frame mode results in adivision by zero.
If OnTesterDeinit is removed from the source code, the Optimization will run without any problems.
It would be nice if the TesterJournal in such situations has a reference to the TerminalJournal. Otherwise it's not always possible to understand (debug is not available during Optimization), what's going on.
You may encounter a situation where EAs do not start on a chart.
On the left is the usual cursor when dragging an EA to a chart. On the right is our case.
There will be no entries in the log. In general, the barring cursor is the only visual identifier of such charts.
If you save the tpl template, these charts will be distinguished by a single line
tester=1
This is probably the only programmatic option to identify the type of chart. It's a frame chart.
So if you want to protect yourself from automated trading, you can work only with these charts.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Nikolai Semko:
Synthetic tool formula gives error "Unknown parsing error" if symbol name starts with (or contains) a dot.
Slava, 2019.04.19 06:08If a character name contains a full stop, a dash or something else you don't understand (how about "RTS-12.19"?), then the name must be surrounded by apostrophes