We skip the current bar, but we have to buy the next one again...


 
Vizard_:

Don't be stupid. Ask for Liam. As long as he's nice...

Wait a minute. It's not over yet....

 
Vizard_:

ok

Better help me find a branch. It was written there that the indicator should start calculating the first bar when zero appears. I have to compile it all the time if I want it to count. I can't find such a topic on the forum :-(

 
Mihail Marchukajtes:

What do you mean public???? Signal???

It's just that with 1:1000 leverage, it doesn't give you the ability to connect to the signal. I'll think about making 1:100 like in the good old days.....

I can't see it at all.

it says 1 signal

I click on 1, and there is nothing

 

Today I checked it out - a Winds machine in the cloud with a 10 GB disk costs ~700-1000 p/month. You can put whatever you want, in any quantity.

Not a bad platform for TC. All the more, under the Windows you can put additional software - R, Python, DLL, etc., whatever you want.

PS Came across a machine even for 350r/month with 1GB RAM, disk, etc. did not understand. There all very vaguely written.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

can't see at all

It says one signal.

Clicking on 1, it's empty.

There's nothing to see. Yesterday I lost 82% of the deposit with my hands. Losses...

 
Mihail Marchukajtes:

There's not much to see. Yesterday I lost 82% of the deposit with my hands. Losses...

Why do you use your hands? You have a robot. Or do you want some adrenaline from gambling?
I gave up trading with my hands after I lost a few of them.
Or do you want some adrenaline from gambling? I sometimes feel like it too, but experience tells me I shouldn't...
 
Can you imagine. I was sitting yesterday morning and got a signal, which is an error, and I was pulling into minus, and when everything is not as it should be, I lose control and everything becomes unhappy as a result. Anyway... OOPS. I turned off my EA on VPS and I missed such a chocolate signal today. I'm tearing my hair out :-(

 
Vizard_:
♪ Look, the nightingale ♪
Singing the same song...

Yeah, I guess so. I thought it looked kind of weird, too. But the truth is she's so cool.

The first signal knocked me out :-(


