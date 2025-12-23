Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 864
We skip the current bar, but we have to buy the next one again...
Don't be stupid. Ask for Liam. As long as he's nice...
Wait a minute. It's not over yet....
ok
Better help me find a branch. It was written there that the indicator should start calculating the first bar when zero appears. I have to compile it all the time if I want it to count. I can't find such a topic on the forum :-(
What do you mean public???? Signal???
It's just that with 1:1000 leverage, it doesn't give you the ability to connect to the signal. I'll think about making 1:100 like in the good old days.....
I can't see it at all.
it says 1 signal
I click on 1, and there is nothing
Today I checked it out - a Winds machine in the cloud with a 10 GB disk costs ~700-1000 p/month. You can put whatever you want, in any quantity.
Not a bad platform for TC. All the more, under the Windows you can put additional software - R, Python, DLL, etc., whatever you want.
PS Came across a machine even for 350r/month with 1GB RAM, disk, etc. did not understand. There all very vaguely written.
Interesting review article on time series models
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
From Theory to Practice
Andrei, 2018.04.27 09:01
By the way, here is also a review article about BP forecasting
https://pokrovka11.files.wordpress.com/2011/12/emetrix_time_series.pdf
There's not much to see. Yesterday I lost 82% of the deposit with my hands. Losses...
I gave up trading with my hands after I lost a few of them.
Or do you want some adrenaline from gambling? I sometimes feel like it too, but experience tells me I shouldn't...
Can you imagine. I was sitting yesterday morning and got a signal, which is an error, and I was pulling into minus, and when everything is not as it should be, I lose control and everything becomes unhappy as a result. Anyway... OOPS. I turned off my EA on VPS and I missed such a chocolate signal today. I'm tearing my hair out :-(
♪ Look, the nightingale ♪
Singing the same song...
Yeah, I guess so. I thought it looked kind of weird, too. But the truth is she's so cool.
The first signal knocked me out :-(