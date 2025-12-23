Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 861
Made (remade) a cool volatility indicator. I added volumes.
Does anyone need it as a feature?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12567
I added tick volume and took the root from all this (I don't know why, but it defines cycles normally)
I marked in red where lag can be changed.
Homework: predict the volatility for n bars ahead and convert back to the price
The easiest ways: autoregression and https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/318
Volatility looks interesting. I think you can try to extract something out of this indicator. But the future volatility can be predicted by using the formula of Blek-Scholes. If you learn to predict the volatility, you can make a quick profit on options. Except that in MT options are kind of absent.... which is an omission....
Is there an option to make this indicator for MT4??? I think I'll be sitting with my models all night tonight, so I could include this indicator in my TS and see how it works out. Is there any sense in it.....
I don't have time to rewrite it, I demolished mt4 more than half a year ago, it's not even installed on my computer. It's a simple formula, I think you can handle it. I don't know how to put it in a trading platform.
Any training course on Big Data can you advise?) It should cover all aspects... It can also be in English)
I'm looking now :)
https://yandexdataschool.ru/edu-process/courses/machine-learning