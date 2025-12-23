Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 860
Heh))) Target on the horizon I approve)))
Like you come to the bank: Well, like, how much today?
- The balance of your trading account has increased today by 5508.56 euros.
- Well, let's make it to tomorrow somehow...
- Would you like to take out a discounted insurance policy?
- No, thanks...
You mean on the horizon? I have already reached it and now for me the work on the fore is as follows. In the morning for 3-4 hours before the opening of Europe, I get the model with the help of sharpened actions and dancing with tambourine. Or rather during this time I manage to find the very model that will work in the future (albeit not far away) But having spent this time. 3-4 hours I have enough model for 3-5 days of work. So I spend 3-4 hours a week on forex. This is specifically the work to prepare the robot for launch. For the rest of the time I do whatever I want and spend time on the market solely because of the attraction to it, which I've developed over many years. I am now, for example, planning to get a job. I can't play with my hands if I'm busy all day. So at least the seniority will go. I may retire and earn my pension!!!!
Why do I need a pension if there is a robot, which earns money? Now it is necessary to spend it.
I agree!!! But since you started paying the FIU, I think you should finish it. Especially since having a robot is not enough. You still need to have capital. Not my 2-3 rubles, and normally so. I was thinking about living off the money from the stock market. With my strategy and low-risk strategy I need about a million, to withdraw it monthly with a profit of 100 thousand. It is clear that in this month it is not necessary to raise 200-300 thousand. Which is 20-30% of the capital profitability. But a profit of more than 100 thousand goes to increase capital. The question is? Where do you get that million? If you try to raise from your 3 thousand, it may take much more time, if you start with 100 thousand at once. If I start with one hundred thousand, I need about half a year to turn it into a million, and that's if I'm lucky in my work. Another question arises, where to get 100 thousand????
Now I agree, if there is an investor with his one hundred and agree to invest in my work, then such an investor (at this stage), I'm ready to offer terms with 20% of the profits to the manager. I mean me :-) The rest of the profit is divided 50/50. Well, that's so. Suddenly, who agrees to invest. For such an investor, who supports me in the beginning, such conditions will be lifelong. The next one who wants to invest will already be working on other conditions stated above.....
It's just that it's been 2 months. Or rather, in a week it will be 2 months. And I have 2600 profit. Not so good, although the dynamics of the balance is positive. But it is too slow to grow.... That is why investors are still relevant. And while there is no capital or investors, it is not a sin to go to work.... Especially for 70 thousand wooden rubles naturally....
And this, no kidding, is the right thing to do. Start-up capital is the healing thing in all business projects.
And then to show everyone this picture and even explain where the hands of the hooks traded as it is tedious ...
I'll try it in general....
In general, it's not so good. The drawdowns - the hell with them, but very unstable. It is not worth the risk.
I agree, but still I will risk to load on shit money and add on the account that it was possible to open the new account and it already pulls. I'll do it now..... So let's start with a clean slate.... :-)
Well, if only a shit account, then the hell with it).
No, it's not. I call bullshit money microloans at fucking interest. All right, I borrowed it. Here's the seven of me. Starting a new account...