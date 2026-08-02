Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2263
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I'm not a genius))
Everything is already invented... Same GMM, we take averages and change them as we want, or change the series itself, or synthesize a spectrum and use it to reconstruct the signal, or... or...
you kinda repeated everything I wrote... thanks )
well you kind of repeated everything i wrote... thanks )
I guess so ))
Tell me one thing, does your robot trade on this idea and has it earned anything?
I guess))
Tell me one thing, does your robot trade on this idea and has it earned anything?
I got 3% before New Year... How cool is that?
I want to train the same robot, but I want it to martingale
it's interesting because there are completely different sets, different layout, other entry points that do not work under normal conditions
I look at bitcoin, such an increase in emotion and so on.
But if you look at the log scale, then the usual trend.
I tried to do the same scale once, but it did not work, can someone tell me how to do it?
I think that the robots and AMO will be better at "eating" the data in this form
I managed to earn 3% before New Year... how cool is that?
Yeah, but how many deals were there before the New Year?
Well, yes, and how many deals were before the New Year?
15, I don't remember exactly.
15, I don't remember exactly.
Let him trade for at least a hundred
I look at bitcoin, such an increase in emotion and so on.
But if you look at the log scale, then the usual trend.
I tried to do the same scale once, but it did not work, can someone tell me how to do it?
I think that the robots and AMO would be better able to "consume" the data in this form.
What didn't work out with the scale? What about the price indicator in the log scale?
I managed to earn 3% before New Year... that's cool.
i want to train the same one, but i want it to martingale
It's interesting because it produces completely different sets, different layout, other entry points that do not work under normal conditions.
3% of what? Of the deposit? From the margin deposit? From the maximum SL?
If on the deposit, what percentage of the deposit has been traded?
What didn't work with the scale? Make an indicator of the price in the log scale?
I don't really remember, I remember it changed something, but not that much... And you've got a completely different picture