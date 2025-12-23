Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 734
Hi!
This is how to create and train a neural network.
Learn.
No problem, cool visual demonstration!!!!
First of all I wanted to wish you all a happy holiday.... girls... And to show the discrepancy between the tester and the real. OOC from Monday 03.05.2018
Tester
And accordingly real.....
Mother wouldn't tell the difference....
Due to the fact that completely switched to signals only from the committee. State "I do not know" closes all positions and sit on the fence. The number of deals has decreased, but the quality remains the same.
It is clear that the example above is not an indicator. The recruitment is carried out at the expense of two transactions, but time will show. The main thing is that the volatility has not failed.
P.S. Such correspondence of balance is achieved when naughty pens get wherever they want.....
Sincerely happy for you ... Girls and I can't help but support you on such a festive day :-)
Happy March 8!
That's nice.
p.s. When one single trade takes all the profits of the past weeks, or stops start catching one after another, and you feel like dealing is watching you and letting the price go against you - it doesn't feel like it. Forex does not forgive profits.
Heartwarming.
p.s. When one single trade takes all of last weeks profits,
That means you have a crappy MM.
Reasonable and very sobering. Particularly liked. "Forex doesn't forgive profits" Right in the gap.... It's not uncommon to encounter this and lose a deposit. So I will add.
"Money Like Silence" .... I'm going to vodopole, because I think they're going to come over me now....
who changes weights like that, what is that all about? :) Soviet backpropagation or what
That's why I asked for a formula...