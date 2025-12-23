Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 736

New comment
 

Here comes the first moose. TC knocks two facts out of the way.

1. High volatility.

2. The time after the signal. It should be explained here. The longer delayed the execution of the forecast, the less likely it becomes. Today on the basic strategy was only 1 signal before the opening of america in the early morning, it is clear that during the day it has not come back and the entire day was in the negative zone. During the day could have changed their minds, but we will not see the signal before the america, so...... we look... Watching...

P.S. The output variable was formed with no stops, but in reality I use 500 pips stop. Recently it is not enough for the pound, but here I am developing the moment of stat advantage. In general, I have a lot of work, but I am alone :-(

[Deleted]  

Another interesting papper about RL... I'm still trying to figure out which end is right for this method

no one has ever done it on mql, google says

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2212567112001220

Testing Different Reinforcement Learning Configurations for Financial Trading: Introduction and Applications
Testing Different Reinforcement Learning Configurations for Financial Trading: Introduction and Applications
  • www.sciencedirect.com
The construction of automatic Financial Trading Systems (FTSs) is a subject of research of high interest for both academic environment and financial o…
 

all is futile

life is shit

trade is bullshit

Sex is a meaningless body movement

Volchanski, get on board. It's boring.

 
Andrey Dik:

all is futile

life is shit

trade is bullshit

sex is meaningless.

Volchansky - join in. it's boring.

Nah... I'm good today..... :-)

 
Thank you for such warm words. Sincerely glad!!!! For a long time I have been thinking about doing a training program on building TS and machine learning, because some people do not understand the whole point of making money and what is when a trading strategy trades, what funds can be considered a fixed profit, etc.
 
Honestly, I got stuck with BO at one point. There is no stochastic for MT5 from ClusterX project. I have it for the fourth, and for the fifth I will try to look for it. I have a good idea how to use it in the future, I will try to buy it myself :-( I have already started to use it in the past week but I have not found it yet.
Files:
ClusterX_Stochastic.mq4  13 kb
[Deleted]  
Mihail Marchukajtes:
Thank you for such kind words. Sincerely happy!!!! I`ve been thinking for a long time about making a training program for building TS and machine learning, because some people do not understand the whole point of making money and what is a trading strategy when you trade, what funds can be considered a fixed profit, etc.

Stop laughing so hard :) every message is a pearl and crust

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Stop being so funny :) every message is a pearl and a crust.

Can't you do anything but talk? Like a normal kid, help with the stochastic. You'll promote the appearance of this article for weeks, because I will probably spend a lot of time on this indicator, and I can't do it without it :-)

It's not going to be weird, is it? Help ......

[Deleted]  
Mihail Marchukajtes:

Can you do anything other than talk? Like a normal kid, help with the stochastic. You'll advance the appearance of the article for weeks, because I'll probably take a long time to clean up this indictor, and I can't do it without it :-)

It's not going to be weird, is it? Help ......

Not afraid, I do not believe in these ideas. I have my own FAO
[Deleted]  
Mihail Marchukajtes:

As a result, here's the bottom line: don't f...di........ Because I can smell you couch poopers from a mile away.... But I wonder what will happen next... Who's going to behave.... When circumstances change.

What's that got to do with it, you're just being told what you're doing wrong and that there's no fish there. You need to be more flexible and perceive the information, change the paradigm, shake up the picture of the world and so on.
1...729730731732733734735736737738739740741742743...3741
New comment