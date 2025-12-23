Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 731
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I've been trading with my hands all this time :) the rest of the time I was studying the cockroach's intelligence, or rather even the worm - they only have 300 neurons there :) and they can only chew and c...fuck continuously
You probably make trades rarely, and I scalp on M1 - I try to trade on every wave. I make trades every 10 to 30 minutes. I do it every 10 to 30 minutes.
Yes, a few transactions a month.
Well, I was approved for an article on BOO, and this is just for traders like you...
I'm sitting at home. The robot is trading... Boring...... to do????
Why not play boo while the robot trades... Yeah, sure, just read my article and go.... :-)
Well, I was approved for an article on BOO, and this is just for traders like you...
I'm sitting at home. The robot is trading... Boring...... to do????
Why not play boo while the robot trades... Yeah, sure, you just need to read my article and go.... :-)
I, of course, understand that the first time is not a p... but you already have a tendency or proclivity
I realize, of course, that the first time is not a p... but you already have a tendency or propensity
Well... that's a statistic from last week's trade. You start preparing an apology speech, because my account has started to steadily rise. You can't see that because of past statistics. But when the changes manifest themselves. I'll expect an apology from you personally. Do you understand?
Well... these are the stats from last week's trade. You start preparing an apology speech, because my account has started to steadily grow. You can't see that because of past statistics. But when the changes manifest themselves. I'll expect an apology from you personally. Do you understand?
I will do so, I even prepared flowers with a postcard.)
Otherwise, I don't really care what you can't do, because you're too smart. I am only interested in my score and my achievements. And you were given a tool in your hands and you could not use it properly, twisting it in your hands and throwing it in a long drawer. So this is a problem with you and your approach to the market. Keep it up and you'll get the same result. I've changed my approach in the last two weeks and the result has changed too. So good luck!!!
At least I publish my signal unlike some..... Well, that's just it... for the record....
I will, even prepared flowers with a card )).
That's great. I'll let you know when you can send them and don't forget a low bow to all this.....
Otherwise, I don't really care what you can't do, because you're too smart. I am only interested in my score and my achievements. And you were given a tool in your hands and you could not use it properly, twisting it in your hands and throwing it in a long drawer. So this is a problem with you and your approach to the market. Keep it up and you'll get the same result. I've changed my approach in the last two weeks and the result has changed too. So good luck!!!
At least I publish my signal unlike some..... Well, that's just it... just for the record....
i've been waiting for someone to sign up for a long time, i'll be glad to do it), that's why i urge them to do it quicker