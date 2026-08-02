Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3740
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I made ML work on low TFs (here 5-min EURUSD), forward from 2025. It took me a long time because of low learning speeds. I found a workaround :)
I still need to switch to ticks somehow, as Saber willed. The puzzle is serious.
File who wants to test. I have already started holidays, not before :) For the same reason I may have made a mistake somewhere.
Statistics of errors by hours, in the bot the best model (hour 0)
I made ML work on low TFs (here 5-min EURUSD), forward from 2025. It took me a long time because of low learning speeds. I found a workaround :)
I still need to switch to ticks somehow, as Saber willed. The puzzle is serious.
in the tester 5% for 3 years - a serious breakthrough in ML, I did not suffer in vain ;-)
in tester 5% in 3 years - serious breakthrough in ML, didn't agonise for nothing ;-)
in bot the best model (hour 0)
Night Scalper
No commissions on the account :)
I don't even know where to put this at the end of the year: in the failures of the year or in the joke of the year
Taking into account the real spread at the 0th hour will ruin this fairy tale).
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
On Eurobucks it's less
look for good trading conditions.
I've already written up a product description
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine Learning in Trading: Theory, Models, Practice and Algorithm Trading
Maxim Dmitrievsky, 2025.12.15 12:23 pm
Fileik who wants to test.
Started on Ranna 2025 on real ticks.
And looked in detail through TesterReport. It is hard there at the rollover hour, but I have never traded EURUSD at this hour, so I do not know how the execution. Of course, only limit orders should be tested there.