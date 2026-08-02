Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2995
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I couldn't pick out anything fantastic or fantasy from your quote, nor from the article itself.
Check out the language rankings on hubra.
Check out the language rankings on hubra
you're right...
but Python is for general purpose, and R is for statistics and MO,
You're not comparing them objectively,
You have to compare python's niche in stats and MO with R,
not Python for everything and R only for statistics...
Find people who work with data every day, who use both Python and R every day, and ask them - if you have to choose only one language, which one will they keep.
You will be unpleasantly surprised...
What can I say, even here in this thread there are more people writing in R than in Python, and how many of them there were from the very beginning, who have not been here for a long time, even the creator of this thread wrote in R....
I didn't want this to turn into an argument about which Jap is better, but I guess it's too late...
Check out the language rankings on hubra
Ranking among whom?
Python is a general-purpose language, main users are website developers.
R (there used to be others) is currently the only specialised language in statistics, supported by a professional team including Microsoft. It has excellent documentation for all packages, including MO packages. Speaking of documentation, the nice thing about R is that any package includes a link to a description of the algorithm it implements.
Check out the language rankings on hubra
For you, HABR is the benchmark for language rankings?
Surprised...
Ranking amongst who?
Python is a universal language, the main users are website developers.
R (there used to be others) is currently the only specialised language in statistics, supported by a professional team including Microsoft. Has excellent documentation on all packages.
I would add a zoo of versions. Those who have encountered it will know what it's about.
There is no point in going back to comparisons again. You need to use both.
For you, HABR is the benchmark that determines the ranking of languages?
Surprised...
Kaggle is the benchmark?
in our business the main thing is to trade beautifully... ))
233 and 32, a difference of more than seven times....
So there you go....
I'd be ashamed if I were you.
Compare by taking into account the code of the libraries.
Compare taking into account the code of the libraries.
Why?
Maybe compare the binary code as well?