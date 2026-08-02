Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2993
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
With R is very interesting, to see the results that can be applied in real trading. And all some experiments, experiments.... Some podelucha catbust from a collective farm called Yandex .....
There is a great need for articles using professional tools.
Make a model with onnx, otherwise such a thing is not much needed, how to integrate? Or port trained models to mql.
Not much use to who?
There is just a story about how you can build TC with the help of MO, not obvious, not standard, but interesting approach, and even working....
It is intended for the public fluent in MO technologies and with experience....
who needs it badly?
It's just a story about how you can build TC with the help of MO, not obvious, not standard, but interesting approach, and even working....
Make an outline of the article and send it to Rashid. IMHO, if there will be only R or it will be much more than mql5, they will most likely refuse.
Make an outline of the article and send it to Rashid in a private message. IMHO, if there is only R or it will be much more than mql5, they will most likely refuse.
mql will not be at all...
the article is about the concept and the result of testing, but not about implementation.
And the code there will be minimal, the idea is in the foreground.
who needs it badly?
It's just a story about how you can build TC with the help of MO, not obvious, not standard, but interesting approach, and even working....
It is intended for the public fluent in MO technologies and with experience...
Well, no one, no one here writes on R bots.Well, if it's an idea, I vote yes.
does anyone use plotly interactive graphics in python or R?
I looked at it a few years ago, I didn't like it at all, but now I've taken a closer look, it looks pretty good.
https://plotly.com/r/candlestick-charts/
Well, nobody, nobody here writes to R bots.Well, if it's an idea, I vote yes.
Come on, it's hardly interesting to methaquots... they have other targets.
Well, nobody, nobody here writes to R bots.Well, if it's an idea, I vote in favour.
I'm learning R))) and python)))))