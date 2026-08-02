Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2999
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Mmmm, yeah, here's a copy of that post. Where's the DSP?scipy.org and a bunch of other libraries on google, there are a lot of them
.
Good luck to you!
Matlab, Python, R. These are just tools to create a product.
Will there be an article?)
I don't know, it's not all up to me.
Trade is my priority.
probabilities from AMO in clusters
a little teasing with DSP to the ML-ers :-)) and they take it for granted and react in a funny way
Although logically, all three things (DL/ML, DSP, and NN) should work together. The first one determines from history analysis what is noise/signal, the second one removes noise in real-time, the third one promptly highlights the signal. Or a live trader will have to be used instead of one of them.
Has anyone tried to do convolutions of the time series?
a little tease with DSP " tease the stubborn ML-guys :-) and they are led and react amusingly
Although logically, all three things (DL/ML, DSP, and NN) should work together. The first one determines from history analysis what is noise/signal, the second one removes noise in real-time, the third one promptly highlights the signal. Or a live trader will have to be used instead of one of them.
it is unethical to skip part of the dialogue with true believers in tsos, and then again express fantasies from the world of pink ponies :)
It's unethical to skip part of the dialogue with tsos true believers and then express fantasies from the pink pony world again :)
there are not only thoughts in the topic that are pleasing to you personally.
ethicists are annoyed by the word tsos ?
COC
there are more than just thoughts in the thread that are pleasing to you personally.
ethicists are annoyed by the word DSP ?
COC
one-month ban