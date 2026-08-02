Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2999

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mytarmailS results of testing these ideas?
Matlab, python, R. These are just tools for creating a product.
The point is the product, not the technology

Once the product is created, it still needs to be rewritten in mql.
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СанСаныч Фоменко #:

Mmmm, yeah, here's a copy of that post. Where's the DSP?

scipy.org and a bunch of other libraries on google, there are a lot of them
.
Mostly non-professional programmers sit here, so listening to their arguments is such a waste. To a bad dancer, as they say :)

Good luck to you!

And good luck to you too, you will need it when searching for tsos in this library and in the post, by the looks of it :)
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mytarmailS #:
Matlab, Python, R. These are just tools to create a product.
The point is the product, not the technology

Once the product is created, it still needs to be rewritten in mql.
Will there be an article?) I can write on new approaches, but I'm a bit sorry to share, I can sleep with it myself first.
That's why onnx was discussed, because sometimes it is necessary to transfer to bots for convenience. I can later discount already trained in onnx format, for tests.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Will there be an article?)

I don't know, it's not all up to me.

Trade is my priority.

 

probabilities from AMO in clusters

 

a little teasing with DSP to the ML-ers :-)) and they take it for granted and react in a funny way

Although logically, all three things (DL/ML, DSP, and NN) should work together. The first one determines from history analysis what is noise/signal, the second one removes noise in real-time, the third one promptly highlights the signal. Or a live trader will have to be used instead of one of them.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin # :
Has anyone tried to do convolutions of the time series?
Something like this? https://boostedml.com/2020/04/1-d-convolutional-neural-networks-for-time-series-basic-intuition.html
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Maxim Kuznetsov #:

a little tease with DSP " tease the stubborn ML-guys :-) and they are led and react amusingly

Although logically, all three things (DL/ML, DSP, and NN) should work together. The first one determines from history analysis what is noise/signal, the second one removes noise in real-time, the third one promptly highlights the signal. Or a live trader will have to be used instead of one of them.

it is unethical to skip part of the dialogue with true believers in tsos, and then again express fantasies from the world of pink ponies :)

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

It's unethical to skip part of the dialogue with tsos true believers and then express fantasies from the pink pony world again :)

there are not only thoughts in the topic that are pleasing to you personally.

ethicists are annoyed by the word tsos ?

COC

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Maxim Kuznetsov #:

there are more than just thoughts in the thread that are pleasing to you personally.

ethicists are annoyed by the word DSP ?

COC

one-month ban

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