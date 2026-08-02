Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3328
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That's a funny number
That's a funny number
wait now for Rena )
wait now for Rena )
I don't have time for this.
I'm writing a multi-strategy robot, only it will not select a tool for thechanalysis, but a strategy at once.
everything is there, you don't have to go far:
Strategies for using US dollar futures and options - Moscow Exchange | Markets (moex.com)
Actual information for those who have just started to learn the 1st year of uni programme. In particular, Aristotelian or propositional logic. Formal logic says that expressions must be consistent, which was very well learnt to be used by sophists like Katschik, who were condemned even by Plato. Logical connections can be associative or causal. That is, a formally logical statement is not always true.